5 most iconic catchphrases in WWE history

Promos are a very important element in WWE and all of the pro wrestling business. The words that the superstars say create a greater connection with the fans, produces merchandise and can sometimes resonate into pop culture. With these promos, signature catchphrases are developed and become integral to the persona of these men and women.

A catchphrase can be as simple as one word. Stone Cold Steve Austin found yet another awesome saying with his "What?" responses in 2001. Those can still be heard to this day at wrestling events. Daniel Bryan was always one of the best wrestlers in the world, but it was his "Yes, Yes, Yes!" catchphrase that elevated him to main event status in WWE.

There have been other more intricate catchphrases that have been fondly remembered by wrestling fans all over the world. In this article, let's take a look at the five most iconic catchphrases in WWE history.

#5 "We got two words for ya..." - D-Generation X (WWE)

When a WWE catchphrase is used by sports stars, it has to be considered one of the most iconic in company history. That is exactly what recently happened when Philadelphia 76ers all-star center Joel Embiid used the signature saying of D-Generation X. This led to Triple H showing up before one of the team's NBA Playoffs games to introduce the MVP candidate.

D-Generation X is highly regarded as one of the most memorable stables in WWE history. From their outlandish shenanigans to several members who have gone on to greatness, there is no question of their legacy. Starting with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, and Rick Rude, it was the top heel faction who wanted to help HBK against The Undertaker in 1997.

After Michaels left the promotion following his WWF Championship loss to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14, the group evolved under the leadership of Triple H and the introduction of X-Pac along with The New Age Outlaws. The stable became a collection of jokesters who infamously invaded WCW and feuded with The Nation.

Above all else, they were known for their call and response catchphrase of "We got two words for ya....." with the fans responding with "Suck It!" This sold a ton of t-shirts and was repeated by kids during WWE's Attitude Era. It has even been used to this day thus its place on this list.

