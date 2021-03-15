5 iconic WWE moments that were actually unscripted

Over the years, WWE has produced countless memorable moments. The vast majority of them were a part of a storyline, either as the start, a plot point, or the end.

However, there have been standalone moments as well, either without a story or shoved into a match with no bearing on the feud.

A lot of it would have been planned beforehand. However, many big moments in WWE happened without it necessarily being in the script.

These moments range from being planned on the spot to arising as a result of unforeseen circumstances. A couple of big matches were also affected due to such unscripted spots.

Anyway, the one common thread between all of these moments is the fact that they remain iconic and memorable to this day.

There are so many more iconic WWE moments that were unscripted, but we are focussing on these five particularly memorable ones.

#5 The Undertaker laughs in Brock Lesnar's face (WWE SummerSlam 2015)

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are among the most legendary names in WWE history, with their rivalry being worthy of such a status. There have been many matches and moments between them that are worth remembering.

The biggest moment of this intense rivalry was at WrestleMania 30 when Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

"The Deadman" waited over a year to take his revenge, attacking The Beast Incarnate during his WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins in July 2015 at the Battleground PPV.

Their match at SummerSlam, a month later, was brilliant. It was a vast improvement on the match where Lesnar ended 'The Streak' from the previous year's 'Show of Shows'.

The Undertaker won the match in controversial fashion, but not before a brief and memorable moment with Lesnar. As the former UFC heavyweight sat up mid-match and laughed at him, The Deadman responded with his own evil laugh back to mock The Beast Incarnate.

The Undertaker mocking Lesnar's laugh is the best thing I've seen tonight #SummerSlam — Donal Butler (@DJButler180) August 24, 2015

This was a rare unscripted moment during The Undertaker's 30-year long career, making it more memorable for the WWE Universe. 'Taker recalled the moment last year and explained that he was shocked at how the people were so enthralled by that brief but hilarious exchange between him and Brock Lesnar.

