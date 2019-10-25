5 Intercontinental and US Title-holders who aren't Grand Slam Champions yet

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 773 // 25 Oct 2019, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A brief moment of hope.

Completing the WWE Grand Slam signifies finishing one's championship jigsaw in the WWE. To do so, a wrestler needs to win a World Championship, a Tag Team Championship and both, the Intercontinental and United States Championships on the main roster. A whole host of legends have achieved the feat, some of which are currently on the full-time roster.

The likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and The Miz have been very decorated in terms of titles over the years. However, there are a few Superstars who have almost completed the Grand Slam. They have won the United States and Intercontinental titles, dominating the mid-card, but are yet to get their hands on WWE's Tag Team titles or any of the World Championships, or possibly both.

Here are five current full-time WWE Superstars who have won both mid-card championships, but are yet to complete the WWE Grand Slam.

#5 Shelton Benjamin

Anchoring the mid-card.

During his current run, Shelton Benjamin has not enjoyed a whole lot of success. But he remains a valuable player on the undercard of RAW, thanks to his impressive run from 2002 to 2010. Benjamin was a fantastic athlete and arguably should have won more than he did, having won the Intercontinental Championship three times, the United States Championship once and the Tag Team titles twice.

The Gold Standard first won the IC Title at Taboo Tuesday 2004, beating Chris Jericho for the belt and reigning supreme for 244 days, making it the longest reign of the decade. Benjamin held the US Title for a similar amount of time, racking up 240 days as the champion between 2008 and 2009. These long title reigns show how valuable of a name Shelton Benjamin was at the time in WWE. He is still a world title victory from completing the Grand Slam.

1 / 5 NEXT