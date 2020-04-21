5 Interesting possibilities for Kurt Angle after WWE release 

Kurt Angle vs. Cody/ Vince McMahon hugging Angle.

Kurt Angle was released from WWE last week and we still can't get over the company's decision. It's one of those releases that completely caught us off guard as the Olympic gold medalist was seemingly settling into his role as a backstage producer after wrapping up his in-ring career.

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest professional wrestlers to have stepped foot inside a squared circle. In his prime, Angle was more than just a gifted in-ring worker. He was a complete performer, who worked not just in WWE but all around the world during his illustrious career.

You can't buy experience but in this case, a promotion that isn't WWE can buy the services of Kurt Angle and the wealth of knowledge about the business that he brings to the table.

However, what will Kurt Angle do next? Is it as simple as signing up with another promotion? Maybe not. The 51-year-old WWE legend has options and we break them down in this article for you.

#5. Wrestles one more match, or maybe more

Kurt Angle's retirement match against Baron Corbin should not have been his final match. Baron Corbin? Seriously?

While we get it that Corbin is a company favorite and getting a win over a fan-favorite legend in Angle would help elevate his stock as a heel, it's just not what Angle deserved.

The WWE veteran, however, admitted that he wanted to retire because his body had given up on him and that's an understandable reason. He would have loved to have been given a fitting farewell by John Cena, but for that to have happened, he would have had to wait until WrestleMania 36. That option was sadly out of the question for Angle and he decided to end his career at last year's Show of Shows.

The itch to wrestle, though, doesn't go away that easily. We don't need to give you examples to validate that statement because there are many.

Angle's worn-out body may not permit him to go in for a full-fledged match, but he can always work in a protected environment such as a tag team match or against a safe worker.

Jim Ross recently spoke about the possibility of seeing Angle wrestle in AEW and the legendary commentator said that it would all come down to whether the former WWE Champion gets cleared to wrestle.

There is trepidation about Angle's health but you just can't rule out the possibility of him putting on his wrestling boots again.