5 Interesting Things that could happen after Otis becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2020 

Otis is Mr. Money in the Bank 2020!

2020 has been one unexpected year, hasn't it? But still, did any of you expect to see Otis become Mr. Money in the Bank this year? With all due respect to Otis, WWE's decision to make him the winner in a star-studded match was a massive shocker.

But what's done is done and Otis now holds the contract which he can cash in anytime in the next 365 days. Honestly, there are a lot of interesting things WWE can do with him as the MITB winner. Him being a massive fan-favorite ensures that the WWE Universe would be glued to their screens whenever Otis makes an appearance.

Let's take a look at the five interesting things that could happen after Otis becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2020. Comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions of what WWE should do with Otis going forward.

#5 The Heavy Machinery cashes in for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what.@otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/3wPX15NT7S — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) May 11, 2020

One of the most baffling possibilities, which Otis himself teased in one of his recent interviews before Money in the Bank was the Heavy Machinery using the MITB contract to cash in on the Tag Team titles. Speaking to Digital Spy, Otis said:

"If I get the briefcase, we're challenging for the Tag Team titles. I don't think there's a rule of what titles to challenge for, so we're going to challenge for the Tag Team titles, cash it in and that's what's going to happen... if I can get up that ladder. I'm a little scared of heights. And I hope that ladder's going to be sturdy enough to carry my weight."

If this indeed ends up being true, it would be the first time in WWE history that the Money in the Bank winner uses his contract to cash-in on the Tag Team Champions. Earlier this year, we saw Charlotte Flair breaking the norm and using her Royal Rumble victory to challenge the then NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. Otis could certainly be the next one to break the norms if he decides to go after the Tag titles. New Day, beware!