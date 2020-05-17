5 Interesting ways to bring back Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Vince McMahon

One of the biggest news of this past week has been WWE stripping Sami Zayn of his Intercontinental Championship. The company also announced a tournament to determine the new holder of the currently vacant title. The decision was taken by WWE after Zayn decided to stay at home during the current global pandemic.

Sami Zayn last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 last month where he successfully defended his Intercontinental title against Daniel Bryan. WWE officials realized that he won't be able to return for the foreseeable future and decided to take the title off him.

With many major names temporarily absent from the roster as well, Sami's absence is a huge blow for the company. Now the question is how will WWE book the return of the former Intercontinental Champion?

Let's take a look at five interesting ways to bring Sami Zayn back. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Sami Zayn returns as a face, confronts the Intercontinental Champion

A deserving champion!

Before turning into a massive heel, Sami Zayn was arguably one of the most popular and loved babyfaces on the entire WWE roster. Being a great wrestler, working his way through the independent circuit to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, he was the ultimate underdog who everyone wanted to see win. Well, they still do!

It's usual to see Superstars get a change in their character dynamics after such breaks, and WWE could do the same with Sami Zayn. Him returning as a babyface and confronting the Intercontinental Champion could be a great way! If the champion is a heel, the story could be him wanting the title he never lost.

Otherwise, WWE can use the classic "Open Challenge" by the champion to the roster, which gets answered by Sami Zayn to a huge pop from the crowd (provided the crowds return by then, of course).