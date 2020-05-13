5 WWE Superstars who could win the Intercontinental Championship tournament

Time for Cesaro to shine?

The week after Money in the Bank 2020 has been a huge one for WWE. While there were no title changes at the aforementioned PPV on Sunday, within three days after the show was aired, two major champions have vacated their titles.

First, it was the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch who relinquished her title in an emotional segment on Monday Night RAW, revealing that she's pregnant. Now, WWE has declared the Intercontinental title vacant as well.

The Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 36 and has decided to stay at home during the Coronavirus pandemic. While WWE certainly respects the decisions of their Superstars to not come to work under the current circumstances, they can't have one of their mid-card Championships away from TV for long.

BREAKING NEWS:@SamiZayn is unable to compete and defend the Intercontinental Championship, therefore @WWE has declared the title vacant. A tournament to crown a new Champion will begin on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/5qZgUyL9rC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020

On WWE Backstage, Renee Young announced that there would be a tournament to determine the new Intercontinental Champion starting this Friday on SmackDown. While it's sad to see Sami's first title reign come to an end in this manner, it'll be interesting to see who WWE decides to put the title on now.

Let's take a look at the five possible Superstars who could win the Intercontinental Championship tournament. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions!

#5 Cesaro

Just like your local letter carrier but I work Sundays. Always deliver #MITB pic.twitter.com/iDNqnZyNaj — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) May 11, 2020

Earlier this year, WWE decided to pair Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn in a faction called the Artist Collective. The trio did a great job as heels and worked some interesting segments and matches. At Elimination Chamber, the trio faced Braun Strowman in a handicap match, which resulted in Zayn becoming the Intercontinental Champion.

Now, there have been numerous talks about the trio splitting up and if there's one man who everyone wants to see succeed, it is Cesaro. The Swiss Superman is one of the most underrated Superstars on the roster and continues to deliver stellar performances, even though WWE often books him to lose.

Advertisement

Cesaro not only deserves another reign with a title, but WWE could also do some great stuff with him as the champion. The Swiss Superman turning face and having IC title open challenges could deliver some great matches. Later, when Sami Zayn returns, the Swiss Superman could feud with him for the title as well!