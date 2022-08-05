5 Intriguing ways Cody Rhodes could make his return in WWE

Some WWE homecomings don't go too well. But for Cody Rhodes, it was a magical moment and one that made sports entertainment history.

When the prodigal son returned to WWE earlier this year, it was a titanic shift in the flow of talent in the industry. For the past two years, it seemed like every major free agent was flocking to All Elite Wrestling. The American Nightmare was the opposite: He walked away from being a major player and Executive Vice President in AEW to go back to where it all started.

His return was absolutely glorious, and any doubt about whether he would be accepted by his peers or the WWE Universe disappeared almost instantly.

Unfortunately, it didn't last long, as a torn pectoral muscle quickly put him on the sidelines, likely until early 2023.

Considering all the fanfare of his return to WWE, what should the promotion do when the 'Grandson of a Plumber' returns to action? Here are five interesting ways that Cody Rhodes could return to action in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#5 - Cody Rhodes could return to TV as an unexpected mystery partner

While this may seem like a worn-out trope in sports entertainment, it can be fascinating if the pairing is rather odd or something no one saw coming. RK-Bro, for example, is great evidence of that.

If Rhodes were to return to aid - and possibly even team up with - a lower card babyface? It further solidifies his status as a beloved figure. He could possibly even mentor the younger performer in much the same way he did a few of his fellow AEW stars.

This sets him up for a possible heel turn or just the opportunity to give the rub to an up-and-coming prospect who would benefit greatly from it.

#4 - He could return to save Seth Rollins

While Rhodes and The Architect had some serious dogfights in Cody's short time back with the promotion, they would make an even better team.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWERaw Cody Rhodes says Seth Rollins is top 5 in the world. Big praise from him. Cody Rhodes says Seth Rollins is top 5 in the world. Big praise from him.#WWERaw https://t.co/bB4PEFCDoh

Both performers have similar size and skill sets, and both are hailed as two of the best 'big match' performers in the industry today. If Cody were to make the almost unthinkable move of siding with his former rival, it could make for a great angle.

On a side note: Rollins could very well be a babyface himself by the time Rhodes makes his return. So in that scenario? Everything comes together perfectly.

#3 - As a 'Dark Avenger'

While the starring role of the Batman franchise has already been filled, Cody Rhodes does have a bit of Bruce Wayne air about him. If he wants to keep the audience guessing, he could be brought back as the 'who's laying out people in the back' guy.

This worked really well for IMPACT when they originally introduced Killer Kross, and it's been done several times in WWE as well.

Rather than being a heel, however, he could work as a secretive hero, saving those behind the scenes. It could run for a while until it leads up to his eventual reveal. It not only gives him a built-in angle, but it picks up right where he left off as one of the top babyfaces in the promotion.

#2 - Leaving clues on the Titantron of his imminent return

Also falling into the 'air of mystery' category would be for Rhodes to do something akin to Chris Jericho's legendary 'Y2J' countdown. It was the perfect way to build the audience's anticipation, and it's still talked about to this day.

Rhodes could do something that continually scrambles the Titantron for weeks and weeks, until it finally reveals his logo. Anything like that could work. (As long as he doesn't come out and reveal - all these years later - that he was secretly behind GTV when he was a teenager.)

#1 - Winning the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

This is something that everyone seems to be betting on. Can you imagine the crowd's reaction if the buzzer goes off and Cody Rhodes emerges for the first time in almost a year? Many a performer has been a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, but the return of The American Nightmare might literally blow the roof off the building.

However, there could be a number of different ways that WWE might be able to find a spot for Rhodes in the biggest battle royal of the year. Perhaps they want to do something special to signify that this is different than just your annual 'shockers' at the Rumble.

No matter how WWE brings back the 37-year-old superstar, one thing is for sure: There's a good chance that 2023 could belong to Cody Rhodes. He just has to return to claim it.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far