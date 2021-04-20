5 intergender matches we want to see in WWE

Intergender matches are rarely seen in WWE today. The last one, after a long time, was between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss at Fastlane. But it barely involved any physical interaction between the superstars.

Throughout WWE history, we've seen intergender matches where men and women superstars clashed in the ring. Top superstars in both divisions took to the WWE ring to settle their differences.

Among the most memorable intergender matches in WWE history is the one between Chyna and Chris Jericho at Survivor Series 1999 for the Intercontinental Championship, where The Ninth Wonder of the World emerged victorious.

Today in WWE history



at Armageddon 2003 (12/14/2003) we saw a Battle of the Sexes match: Trish Stratus and Lita vs Chris Jericho and Christian



This match was 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/raYcfBHhRJ — NXT Indi Superiority (@LitasaultBanks) December 15, 2020

Today, WWE fans might want to witness more intergender matches between current superstars. Such matches would be even more eye-catching now that WWE women play a leading role in the company.

Here are five intergender matches we want to see in WWE.

#5. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Vs. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion while Sasha Banks is the former SmackDown Women's Champion. They both compete on the blue brand.

The two WWE superstars have competed before in the same ring as partners. They took on Rusev and Charlotte Flair in a mixed tag team match on RAW almost five years ago. Their in-ring chemistry led them to victory that night.

sasha and roman had the best matches at wrestlemania this year 😌 pic.twitter.com/KTRGxpkE3V — third bella twin (@rkostatement) April 12, 2021

When Reigns teamed up with Banks, they were both champions. The Tribal Chief was The United States Champion while Banks was The RAW Women's Champion.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, The Boss challenged The Big Dog to a match to prove that she is the number one in the company.

"I would love a singles match against Roman Reigns. Just to show that I really am the number one in the company," Sasha Banks declared.

Would you like to see that match happen on SmackDown?

