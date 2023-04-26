5 intergender matches WWE Universe wants to see

Intergender matches have always been one of the hot topics in WWE. Whenever there’s a spot during a match where a male and a female superstar momentarily slugs it out a bit, fans are quick to believe that it’s a sign of things to come.

Unfortunately, for fans who long to see it, that is not the case. WWE is stern with its decision not to roll out such bouts, though there are rare occasions that seep through.

One of the most recent and the closest that fans got in terms of such a match was with current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa back in January. The latter was about to deliver his Samoan Spike to the former before interference from Mustafa Ali.

Such a fight may or may not happen in WWE, despite the fact that it will open a floodgate of ideas for its creative department. Nonetheless, here are just five intergender matches that fans want to see from the promotion’s current Superstars.

#5 Becky Lynch vs Austin Theory

Becky Lynch and current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory could be a compelling match considering the bad blood between Seth Rollins and Theory.

Lynch and Theory had a slight encounter during the February 13 episode of RAW after it went off air. The former just had a Triple Threat match against fellow superstars Bianca Belair and Bayley. She was on her way out when she crossed paths with Theory as both could be seen exchanging words before the US champ continued on his way to the ring.

Lynch did a bit of a chicken dance as she evidently taunted Theory. Creative could concoct an interesting angle from this if such an intergender match between them comes to fruition.

#4 Rhea Ripley vs Santos Escobar

Like Becky Lynch and Austin Theory, LWO’s Santos Escobar and current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley have also had a few brushes with each other. A case in point was a backstage confrontation last March on SmackDown where Escobar challenged Dominik for disrespecting Rey Mysterio.

Right before the encounter ended, Escobar would do an air smooch towards Ripley, which is the same thing that The Nightmare did to him a week prior. It’s a shame that this didn’t materialize as fans saw potential in it, especially on how Ripley reacted to the smooch. It can also be seen that Dom Dom was infuriated with what Escobar did.

Imagine them getting into an intergender match and Ripley starting to develop feelings toward the LWO member. An instant love triangle.

#3 Rhea Ripley vs Solo Sikoa

The animosity between Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley and The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa is evident every time their respective stables cross paths. As mentioned, the Eradicator and the Enforcer were about to go at it in January during an episode of RAW after a brawl broke out between the two factions.

The two teams met anew during this week’s episode of the Red brand as Ripley and Sikoa engaged in a lengthy staredown before their stables formed an unlikely alliance. Both were raring to go at the time and would certainly beat the living daylights of each other provided that an intergender match in WWE is in effect.

#2 Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle

An intergender match between Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle would also pique the interest of fans, considering that both of them have MMA backgrounds. Another thing that would make such a matchup more compelling to fans is the fact that they have polarizing personalities.

Rousey has this laser-focused attitude, and Riddle always puts up a laid-back demeanor, not to mention voicing out his out-of-this-world ideas.

#1 An interesting intergender match in Charlotte Flair and Cody Rhodes

The long history of their family names is just one of the reasons why an intergender match between Charlotte Flair and Cody Rhodes would be an instant classic. Such a matchup would draw even more attention if Ric Flair were to be added to the mix.

The build-up to its culmination inside the ring will surely make fans glued to such a narrative. Much better if this leads to a match at WrestleMania.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes