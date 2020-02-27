5 Last-minute booking changes WWE can make at Super ShowDown 2020

What last-minute changes could WWE make?

WWE Super ShowDown takes place tonight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the company's fifth event in the Kingdom. We have a number of big title matches on tonight's card, including Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Ricochet as well as a massive Universal Championship match with The Fiend facing none other than Goldberg.

The Undertaker has also been spotted in Saudi Arabia ahead of Super ShowDown although we don't know what his role will be yet.

With the show just hours away, let's take a look at some last-minute booking changes WWE could make to the Super ShowDown card.

#5 Bray Wyatt beats Goldberg to retain the Universal Championship

Will Bray Wyatt vanquish Goldberg tonight?

There has been a lot of talk regarding The Fiend and Goldberg's title match tonight in the run-up to the show. Dave Meltzer reported that plans had changed and Goldberg could win the title in Saudi Arabia before going on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

However, a new report is suggesting that Bray Wyatt could also have a marquee match at WrestleMania against John Cena. If WWE decide to promote that match as Cena's hunt for his 17th world title, they could change plans again and have The Fiend retain the championship tonight at Super ShowDown.

This wouldn't hurt Goldberg's aura and would just give The Fiend a massive boost ahead of WrestleMania season. As for how to set up Reigns versus Goldberg for WrestleMania, it could start with something as small as Reigns saying he has the best Spear in the business during a promo.

WWE could choose to promote Reigns and Goldberg's clash at WrestleMania as Spear vs Spear.

