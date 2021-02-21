5 Last-minute predictions for the SmackDown Elimination Chamber: Order, Eliminations, Winner

WWE presents its next pay-per-view - Elimination Chamber - this Sunday.

Both titular matches inside the structure have world title implications. The RAW Chamber Match is for the WWE Championship, while the winner of the SmackDown Chamber Match will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns later on the show.

There is a lot of intrigue surrounding the latter, with several Superstars possibly winning inside the Elimination Chamber and meeting The Tribal Chief at the event. This could be a really well-told one-night story, with the endgame ideally being another major challenge that Reigns has overcome.

Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro, and Jey Uso will all do battle for the Universal title shot at Elimination Chamber. But how will the match go? What major spots can we expect inside the Elimination Chamber? How will each Superstar get eliminated? But most importantly, who will win?

This list will cover all of the above, with a few last-minute predictions for the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday.

#5 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn start the Elimination Chamber Match

Out of every possible pairing in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match, none of them have the history Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn share. Besides, the chemistry between them is off the charts. WWE would be smart to begin the Elimination Chamber Match with the two frenemies.

Advertisement

Owens and Zayn have barely wrestled each other in their current alignments, making a feud between them a very intriguing prospect. The start of this match could be used to tease it. Besides a potential exchange, both Superstars would make perfect starting entrants for the Elimination Chamber.

The past few months have shown Kevin Owens to be a fighter who always gets up no matter how much the odds are against him, so needing to go through every other participant in this match is very on-brand for KO. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn is SmackDown's resident conspiracy theorist.

Him being forced to start the Elimination Chamber Match would add to the content that his documentary crew is filming. It's even possible that Owens eliminates Zayn early on in the match. This would be the perfect set-up for a match between them at WrestleMania 37. They are destined to "fight forever."