5 last-minute predictions for WWE Raw (June 19, 2023)

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will continue building towards Money in the Bank, which takes place at The O2 Arena in London on July 1. Tonight’s episode of the red brand will feature an open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. For those unaware, the title will be on the line at Money in the Bank as well.

Raquel Rodriguez versus Trish Stratus in a women’s ladder match qualifier is another match advertised for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. Fans will be surprised to know that a Money in the Bank graphic has the outcome of the match between the former NXT Women’s Champion and the WWE Hall of Famer already spoiled.

Other stars set to be in action on RAW tonight include Matt Riddle and Rhea Ripley. The Original Bro will take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser in singles action. Mami, on the other hand, will defend her Women’s World Championship against Natalya in a rematch from their Night of Champions 2023 encounter. Lastly, Logan Paul will return to the red brand.

The Maverick hasn’t been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 39. The social media megastar lost to Seth Rollins in a match that also featured outside interference from Logan’s former rival and current business partner, KSI. Now that we have talked about the advertised card, let’s take a look at five predictions for WWE RAW.

#1. Johnny Gargano answers Seth Rollins’ open challenge

Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge two weeks ago on WWE RAW. The Visionary will once again put his title on the line against any opponent willing to step up.

It is possible that Johnny Gargano could step up to answer Seth Rollins’ open challenge. The Rebel Heart has yet to challenge for a top title on the main roster, and he just might get his first shot at the top gold on the red brand tonight.

#2. Logan Paul enters Money in the Bank

WWE has already determined all six competitors in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The company could announce a surprise seventh entrant just like it did with Austin Theory at last year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

This year’s Money in the Bank event could witness Logan Paul as the seventh entrant. The Maverick will be on RAW tonight to kick off the next phase of his WWE career. It remains to be seen if he will announce his entry in the high-stakes match-up.

#3. Matt Riddle versus Gunther is made official

The Ring General interrupted the Original Bro’s interview a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW. Gunther told Matt Riddle he wanted to humiliate the former UFC fighter in the worst possible way. The two previously had a one-on-one match in 2017.

Riddle, however, failed to qualify for the ladder match against Damian Priest last Monday on RAW. The Archer of Infamy left a fallen Riddle for Imperium to destroy. Tonight’s events could lead to Riddle finally getting his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez advances to the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE will fill the sixth spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank with a match between Raquel Rodriguez and Trish Stratus. Both women will look to seize the opportunity to punch their ticket to the July 1 Premium Live Event.

Big Mami Cool could advance to the women’s ladder match by defeating the WWE Hall of Famer. Fans should expect outside interferences during the match due to Trish Stratus’ ongoing feud with Becky Lynch.

#5. Bron Breakker makes a huge statement

Bron Breakker invited Seth Rollins to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line on NXT. The Visionary accepted the challenge during a video promo last week on NXT. The two will meet for the title this Tuesday on NXT Gold Rush.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew could show up unannounced on WWE RAW tonight to interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship. Bron’s interference could lead to Rollins retaining his title on the red brand.

What are your predictions for WWE RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

