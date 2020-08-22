5 Last-minute rumors before NXT TakeOver: XXX - Winner of NXT title match leaked, Top main roster star to work in NXT, and more

We are merely a few hours away from NXT TakeOver: XXX, the 30th edition of the highly successful PPV series of the Black and Gold brand of WWE. Six matches have been announced for the show so far, with three titles on the line. Another interesting match set to happen at NXT TakeOver: XXX is that between Adam Cole and NFL star Pat McAfee.

NXT has been in news a lot lately, thanks to their head-on clash with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday Nights and for the first-time, NXT TakeOver will compete with AEW this Saturday. Fans are really looking forward to NXT TakeOver: XXX this weekend and the expectations are high from the show to deliver.

But before you watch NXT TakeOver: XXX, here are a few last-minute rumors for you to know. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show.

#5 Winner of NXT Championship match possibly leaked

The NXT Championship will be on the line at NXT TakeOver: XXX as Keith Lee will defend his title against Karrion Kross. The rivalry between the two has been very entertaining and fans are really looking forward to their clash this weekend. But there has also been massive debate among the fans as to which Superstar should walk out with the title.

Keith Lee became the NXT Champion by defeating Adam Cole and fans want to see him have a long run with the title. But Karrion Kross also can't afford to lose the match, with so much momentum behind him. As excited as everyone is to watch this match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Triple H needs to be careful with the booking.

But interestingly, the winner of this match might already have been revealed, as per the rumors. WWE Shop's Instagram account posted a picture of Karrion Kross holding the NXT Championship but later deleted it quickly. You can check out a screenshot of the post here.

Advertisement

Previously, Keith Lee's NXT Championship victory was also leaked and it is to be seen if this one indeed turns out to be true as well.