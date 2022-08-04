5 Legendary tag teams that could re-form in WWE to challenge The Usos

In WWE today, there is one clearly dominant tag team. They are the franchise of the division and members of The Bloodline: The Incomparable Uso Brothers.

Along with The New Day, Jimmy and Jey Uso have ruled WWE's tag team title scene for years, and now stand at the mountaintop as the Undisputed Champions. Their reign has been fortified by aligning themselves with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, and it doesn't appear as if their momentum is slowing down anytime soon.

Quite frankly, they are on the greatest run of their already-decorated careers. And they don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

As potential future Hall of Famers, the Usos will go down as all-time greats. But what if they had to face some of the great tandems of WWE's past? Here are five legendary teams that could re-form and challenge the seemingly unstoppable Usos.

#5 - WWE could reform Team Rated-RKO

While these partners haven't been together nearly as long as the other names on this list, there's no doubting their impact on WWE. Not just as individuals, but as a duo.

Edge and Randy Orton formed a team in 2006 that lasted a little over a year, although they have tagged together at other times. Rated RKO would go on to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship, but that's not the storyline here.

This would be an opportunity for two of the greatest of all time to reunite for 'one last ride' off into the sunset, shake hands and finally write the final chapter on their long, intertwined careers. Them challenging the Usos for the belts would be the perfect icing on the cake.

#4 - The APA

Ron Simmons and John Bradshaw Leyfield may be getting a little older, but the power isn't out yet for these two legitimate tough guys. A match with the Usos would likely see Jimmy and Jey doing a lot of flying around and bumping.

After all, throwing around their opponents like crash test dummies is what made the APA famous.

The Usos will likely have to carry any match against Simmons and JBL. But if done correctly? This could be a fun and interesting match-up.

#3 - The Steiner Brothers

With the rise of Bron Breakker and the Steiner Brothers being inducted into the Hall of Fame this past year, it seems as if the hatchet has been buried between the family and WWE.

It wasn't always that way, as Scott had quite a few 'interesting' things to say regarding the McMahon family over the years.

Despite any vitriol, there's no denying that Rick and Scott were innovators when it came to their arsenal of suplexes and slams. They may be able to dust off the cobwebs and hand a few more of those out.

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips IWGP Tag Team Title Match



Champions Steiner Brothers

vs

Challenger Hiroshi Hase & Kensuke Sasaki



NJPW

September 23, 1992



*Scott Steiner innovates the Reverse Frankensteiner/Poison RANA IWGP Tag Team Title Match Champions Steiner Brothers vsChallenger Hiroshi Hase & Kensuke Sasaki NJPWSeptember 23, 1992*Scott Steiner innovates the Reverse Frankensteiner/Poison RANA https://t.co/YF6PN6j5xd

If the groundbreaking team had time to get back into ring shape and could make some appearances, why not see if Jimmy or Jey Uso want to get Steinerized?

#2 - The Dudley Boyz

Get the tables... and get ready for a great contrast in style.

The Dudleys haven't been active in WWE since 2016, but both men could likely still go. As two of the toughest competitors in the promotion's history, they would push the Unidisputed Tag Team Champions to the limit.

Kelvin Mandala Putra @KelvinMP_WWE

3-D through the tables..

Dudley Boyz stands tall

What a moment !! DEVON, GET THE TABLES !!3-D through the tables..Dudley Boyz stands tallWhat a moment !! #RAW http://t.co/EAoxBg1Lq0 DEVON, GET THE TABLES !!3-D through the tables..Dudley Boyz stands tall What a moment !! #RAW http://t.co/EAoxBg1Lq0

The Usos will have to pull out all the stops and use their high-octane offense to offset the punishing hardcore style of the Dudleys. You never know? We could be one 3-D away from crowning new titleholders.

#1 - Harlem Heat

The most decorated team in the history of WCW would be the perfect challengers for Jimmy and Jey Uso. Not only are they Hall of Famers as a duo, but Booker T has also been inducted as a singles performer.

Together? They are yet another legendary brother duo... just like the Usos.

While both Stevie Ray and Booker seem to have moved on to other ventures, there have been a few hints here and there that the Heat may be back on again.

Stevie Ray @RealStevieRay I think I have one last match in me I think I have one last match in me https://t.co/MnrD9NzuJd

If Harlem Heat wanted to add another set of gold to their already sparkling resume? They should fire things up again and burn the house down with The Uso Brothers.

