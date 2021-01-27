5 main event caliber WWE Superstars who are currently languishing in the mid-card

Becoming a WWE Champion is a dream of every aspiring pro-wrestler. To compete in the main event scene is why these wrestlers decide to pursue their lifelong dreams of becoming WWE Superstars. However, it's not easy for everyone to make their way into the elusive spot of the 'main event'. Over the years, several talented WWE Superstars had the potential and talent to break into the main event picture, but they failed to do so.

There can be multiple reasons why Superstars failed to break into the main event spot despite their high expectations. Either they were active at a time when the main event scene was already stacked, or their potential wasn't fully recognized by the higher-ups in WWE.

Some of the prime examples of Superstars who certainly deserved the main event spots in WWE are Ricky Steamboat, Razor Ramon, Mr. Perfect, and many more. While all of them are reputed names, none of them were world champions in WWE or even WCW, for that matter.

Similarly, the current WWE roster is the strongest it has ever been, and as a result, many gifted talents have found themselves struggling to break into the main event scene. In this list, we will look at five such current Superstars who have the caliber to be main event talents but have consistently found themselves in the mid-card.

#5 WWE SmackDown Superstar Chad Gable

Chad Gable is underrated af. Some people call him the modern day Kurt Angle, do you see it? #WWE #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/9zIXwZdNsi — Drew McChamp ⚔🖤 (@PunkerOnYT) July 25, 2020

The former American Alpha member, Chad Gable, has been languishing on the WWE main roster for a few years now. Teaming with Jason Jordan in NXT, the duo found considerable success on the main roster, where they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, the tag team was soon broken up, and the two found themselves treading water for some time. While Jordan tangled with big names like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Seth Rollins, a career-ending injury soon forced him into premature retirement.

On the other hand, Gable found a new partner in Bobby Roode, and they held the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, their partnership was eventually ended by the creative team. Since then, Gable has found intermittent success, with his performance in the 2019 King of the Ring winning him praises all across the board.

chad gable left for 205 live and came back a madison square garden main eventer and king of the ring finalist pic.twitter.com/0kNjn1uJn3 — ✧･ﾟslater (@poisonouspixies) September 11, 2019

In recent weeks, Gable has been teaming up with Otis, and Gable also serves as a mentor figure to his tag team partner. With his fantastic in-ring skills and likable personality, Gable can very well be the next Daniel Bryan if the WWE creative realize his potential and put him in some notable feuds.