5 Major changes that could happen after Brock Lesnar's WWE Title win at Day 1: 2 changes to WrestleMania main events, Surprising star to win Royal Rumble?

The Day 1 show is officially over and Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion. It's still hard to imagine that Lesnar, who was scheduled to headline the show against Roman Reigns, is now the champion of the opposite brand.

In the process, he has become a six-time WWE Champion and a nine-time overall world champion in the company. The fallout of The Beast Incarnate's title win is huge, and these are the changes that could be made going forward:

#5. Brock Lesnar to get a new opponent for WrestleMania 38?

Brock Lesnar was reportedly penciled in to headline WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns at Night Two. However, that could see a big change because of the most important superstar in the company testing positive for COVID-19.

Day 1 marked the first time that Lesnar and Bobby Lashley shared a ring. While many fans were excited about the face-to-face meeting they would have, that actually didn't happen.

We saw The All Mighty get more offense on Brock Lesnar this time around, and it was Big E who took the fall. Lashley stood outside the ring distraught as he came close to the WWE title, but the man added to the match a few hours before walked out with the title instead.

There was a moment where Bobby Lashley stared down at The Beast Incarnate, and that was possibly a bigger tease of the match then we have ever seen before.

Lashley mentioned a few years ago that the reason he returned to WWE was to get a match against Lesnar. While he defeated Roman Reigns clean in 2018, he lost a rematch that eventually led to The Tribal Chief dethroning Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam that year.

Bobby Lashley expressed his frustration over that situation, stating that he fully expected to face The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam that year. The timing would have been right and it still makes no sense that the first Reigns-Lashley match didn't have a number one contender's spot at stake.

Bobby Lashley fully deserves the match against Brock Lesnar, and his run from the pandemic era in 2020 until now has been nothing short of impressive. One could even argue that he was a better WWE Champion than Big E, or at least he was presented as a more legitimate one.

The tease at the end of Day 1 could very well lead to Lesnar vs. Lashley at WrestleMania 38.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das