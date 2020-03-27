5 Major consequences of Roman Reigns allegedly pulling out of WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns is allegedly out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg.

His first WrestleMania absence in seven years means that there will be major consequences going forward.

Rohit Nath

No Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36?

If you've not heard by now, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Roman Reigns will not be wrestling this year at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg. He was scheduled to face Goldberg in the main event of the second night at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship. A marquee match in any given WrestleMania, the report stated that Roman Reigns personally requested to be pulled from the card as he felt that wrestling in this time would pose a major health risk.

As you know, he's had a long battle with leukemia, one that he came out of in early 2019. While Reigns hasn't shown any health deterioration, the report from Ryan Satin stated that he wasn't feeling well at the Performance Center tapings and didn't want to risk his health further. As for his replacement, the statement said:

We’re told WWE honored his request and he will now be replaced by someone else in the match against Goldberg, though it’s unclear who at this time.

No blame can be placed on Roman Reigns, as his life is far more important than a match at WrestleMania. We respect him for making that call, but it does have five major consequences that we can name:

#5 A domino effect on the creative plans of RAW and SmackDown

What lies ahead for Roman Reigns?

As we know, WrestleMania is essentially WWE's season finale, with the RAW after WrestleMania being the season premiere. It's post-WrestleMania where there's a complete creative shake-up, with superstars normally changing brands.

Normally, the two World title feuds in each brand play the biggest role and although we don't realize it, there's a big role played in the future of each brand. It has a domino effect on the overall creative direction and with Roman Reigns out of WrestleMania and a new opponent for Goldberg, creative plans on both brands post-WrestleMania could be completely jumbled up.

