5 Major Consequences of Roman Reigns moving to RAW in WWE Draft 2020

The annual 2020 WWE Draft is almost here as it will take place on the October 9 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and the October 12 episode of Monday Night RAW. There's already a lot of hype as to how the WWE Draft will shake-up the rosters of the Red and Blue brand of WWE. One of the biggest Superstars who could very well be the No. 1 draft pick this year is none other than the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Returning to WWE at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns has gone through a complete character change and is now arguably the biggest heel in all of WWE. His pairing with Paul Heyman and the entire Tribal Chief gimmick has shown a completely different side of him and the fans are undoubtedly loving it so far.

But what could happen if WWE decides to move Roman Reigns to RAW at the upcoming WWE Draft? Let's take a look at five major consequences of this huge trade in this article. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the upcoming WWE Draft.

#5 Roman Reigns introduces a new Universal Championship design after WWE Draft 2020

Unpopular Opinion: I always liked the original WWE Universal Championship design. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/M658lwLw9E — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) November 16, 2019

The Universal Championship was first introduced after the 2016 WWE Draft to have a world title on Monday Night RAW. With the then WWE Champion Dean Ambrose drafted to SmackDown, the Universal Championship became the world title on RAW. It would be safe to say that the look and red color of the title belt didn't impress the WWE Universe.

Last year, Bray Wyatt won the Universal Championship and brought it to SmackDown. He went on to reveal a new completely blue look of the title which we see to this day. It was done, of course, to compliment the blue theme of SmackDown.

One of the first consequences of Roman Reigns moving to RAW at WWE Draft 2020 would be him introducing a new design for the Universal Championship. He can bring back the original red title or WWE can decide to finally have a neutral color so as to not make it look brand specific.