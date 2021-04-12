5 Major WrestleMania 37 rumors that didn't come true: Huge return canceled, winner of the main event changed?

WrestleMania 37 is in the history books and what a show it was. The WWE Universe saw multiple champions crowned across two nights and several memorable WrestleMania moments in a true sports entertainment extravaganza.

Bianca Belair ended Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 with a historic victory in the main event over Sasha Banks to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. On the other end, Night 2 went off the air with Roman Reigns standing tall over Edge and Daniel Bryan, still the Universal Champion.

The rumor mill was at its best on the Road to WrestleMania and while many of the rumors turned out to be true, some didn't. Let's take a look at five such rumors that didn't come true at WrestleMania 37. Comment below and let us know your thoughts and reactions.

#5 Becky Lynch returning at WrestleMania 37 in a special segment

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Only

Now

Eternally pic.twitter.com/1snol8vvTC — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 9, 2021

One of the biggest rumors heading into WrestleMania 37 was the return of former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She announced her pregnancy last year on RAW and delivered her baby in December 2020.

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there could have been plans for Becky Lynch to return at the Show of Shows and interrupt Bayley.

“If they add a Bayley talk segment to 'Mania, that would likely be Lynch’s return as the idea of her driving a big truck in at one of the two 'Mania shows during a Bayley talk show segment is something we were told was being planned at one point. That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP.”

Bayley comes out



Me: OMG Becky Lynch coming!!



Bella Twins comes out



Me:#WrestleMania



pic.twitter.com/TYDWILdKqL — A.W💎 (@AWV23) April 12, 2021

Becky Lynch herself kept teasing a return on her social media. Interestingly, Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 had a segment where Bayley interrupted the hosts, Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan. Fans got excited, thinking The Man would return. However, it was the Bella Twins who appeared and took out Bayley.

