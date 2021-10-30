5 matches that cemented Edge's legacy in WWE

Edge is undoubtedly one of the most decorated superstars in WWE. An eleven-time world champion, fourteen-time tag team champion, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner, among other accolades, The Rated-R Superstar has done it all.

Beyond traditional title wins, he's also a former King of the Ring and Mr. Money in the Bank, the 14th Triple Crown Champion, and the third Grand Slam winner. With such an impressive list of accomplishments, the WWE Hall of Famer is truly a modern-day great.

Additionally, Edge also scripted the most remarkable in-ring comeback in WWE history. After taking early retirement due to a severe neck injury, he made an unforgettable return in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. He later won the legendary battle royal tournament in 2021 and hasn't looked back ever since.

With that being said, in light of his 48th birthday today, here's a look at five matches that cemented the WWE Hall of Famer's legacy.

#5 Edge vs. Mick Foley - WrestleMania 22 (2006)

In one of the most brutal bouts in WrestleMania history, Edge and Mick Foley put their bodies on the line in a hardcore match. The contest was the culmination of a kayfabe storyline in which a heel Edge blamed Foley for him not becoming a two-time WWE champion.

Both superstars annihilated each other with thumbtacks, barbered wires, and whatnot. Finally, a bruised Rated-R Superstar (with thumbtacks on his back) speared Mick Foley through a flaming table to secure the pinfall.

The scenes after the match were gruesome as a bloodied Foley lay on the floor, and a dazed Edge was shocked by the result. With that being said, this match showed the world the extent to which Edge went for victory.

Edited by Angana Roy