Following an eventful Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE is set to enter Survivor Series season all guns blazing. This year's Survivor Series could revolve around The Undertaker, who debuted at the PPV 30 years ago. With The Deadman being the theme of the event, one has to wonder the extent of brand warfare WWE may go to for Survivor Series.

The last few editions of Survivor Series has solely focused on brand supremacy between RAW and SmackDown, with NXT being included in the previous year. They may go the same route this year, either with or without NXT. There are quite a few brand-specific storylines that require resolving as well.

Also, there is the question of whether The Undertaker will wrestle at Survivor Series. Whatever the case may be, the show seems to be a pretty intriguing one.

With multiple directions possible for WWE Survivor Series 2020, here are five matches that could happen at the event.

#5 Tucker vs. Otis could happen as a RAW vs. SmackDown Survivor Series match

With brand warfare likely happening at Survivor Series, some of the cross-brand matches should be focused on storytelling. We just saw SmackDown's Otis face The Miz, who is now on RAW, at Hell in a Cell with the Money in the Bank contract on the line.

But the end of that match may have birthed a fresh new angle for Survivor Series. Tucker turned heel and cost Otis the match, with the two having somewhat of a physical confrontation backstage afterward. It seems like the two will face each other soon, despite being on separate brands.

It would make sense for this to be the Kickoff Show match at Survivor Series to avoid any further dent in the credibility of the brand split. Neither Tucker nor Otis should appear on the other's show, 'El Gran Gordo' costume or not.

They should just face off at Survivor Series simply to put a bow on the Heavy Machinery break-up. Otis would win, possibly setting him up for a push on SmackDown.