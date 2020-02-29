5 Matches that are rumored to take place at WrestleMania 36

John Cena, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 36 is a few weeks away, but only two matches have been officially announced for the 'Show of Shows'.

Although WWE had the card ready for 'Mania, it's reported to be undergoing major changes, which leaves us with the question -- what will this year's 'Mania card look like.

Now, it's not certain that all the rumors churning out the WWE rumor mill are true, but this feature would rather give you a glimpse of the matches that could take place at the 'Showcase of Immortals'.

That said, without further ado, let's take a look at this list and see which five matches are rumored to take place at WrestleMania 36.

#5 AJ Styles vs The Undertaker

Ever since AJ Styles made his WWE debut, a match between him and The Undertaker is being requested by the fans.

Although this match between "The Phenomenal One' and "The Phenom" could have taken place by now, for some unknown reason, it didn't.

But now the fans' wishes could come true as per the latest report, WWE's planning a big match between Styles and 'Taker. Given the magnitude of the match, it's expected to be taking place at WrestleMania this year.

Also, 'Taker was supposed to return on Raw next month, but he made a surprise return at the Super ShowDown event and defeated Styles for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

If not to cement a match with Styles at 'Mania, then what's the reason for 'Taker to travel to another continent and attack him.

Nonetheless, if this match is on the cards, then expect "The Phenomenal One' to even the score with "The Phenom" in the coming weeks since the latter cost him the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

