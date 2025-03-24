5 matches WWE should have handed us at WrestleMania 41

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, and the anticipation for the biggest show of the year is heating up. John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and Gunther will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. IYO SKY will also be putting the Women's World Championship on the line next month. While the card for WrestleMania 41 is impressive, there are a handful of matches that should have taken place at the PLE as well.

Listed below are five matches WWE should have booked at WrestleMania 41.

#5. The Rock should have faced Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

The Rock and Roman Reigns were on their way to a clash at WrestleMania XL, but WWE changed course after fans made it clear that they wanted to see Cody Rhodes competing for the title. The Final Boss and Reigns teamed up during Night 1 of WrestleMania last year to defeat The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

Ad

Trending

The Great One seemingly no longer has issues with Reigns, as he showed up during the January 6 edition of WWE RAW to place the Ula Fala around his neck after he defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match. The Rock versus Roman Reigns remains a dream match for many wrestling fans, but it looks like they will have to wait a while longer for it to become a reality.

#4. Seth Rollins and CM Punk should have battled at WrestleMania

CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this year. The two stars squared off in a Steel Cage match on the March 10 edition of the red brand, but Roman Reigns interfered. Reigns pulled Rollins out of the ring, giving The Visionary the victory as he exited the cage.

Ad

Reigns, Rollins, and Punk brawled this past Friday night on SmackDown and will be competing in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. The rivalry between Rollins and Punk has become very personal and was worthy of being a singles match at WrestleMania next month.

#3. Rhea Ripley should have defended the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE earlier this month to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. IYO SKY captured the title from The Eradicator on the March 3 episode of RAW, and Ripley has not reacted well to the loss.

Ad

Ripley ruined a contract signing between SKY and Belair this past Monday night on the red brand and is attempting to force her way into the title match at WrestleMania.

Belair and Ripley have never squared off in a singles match on the main roster, and the 28-year-old recently revealed that she would love to battle The EST to see which of them was the better athlete. Ripley and Belair will likely have a singles match against each other down the line, but it would have been a marquee showdown at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. AJ Styles should have challenged Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker had a confrontation last month on WWE RAW, and it looked like the two were heading towards a title match at WrestleMania. However, that has proven not to be the case, as Styles is now in a rivalry with Logan Paul, and The Maverick called out The Phenomenal One earlier today on social media.

Penta debuted with the promotion earlier this year and is targeting Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship. While a match between Breakker and Penta sounds exciting, a title defense against Styles at WrestleMania would have been more appealing to many fans.

Ad

#1. Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss should have squared off at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Royal Rumble - Source: Getty

Alexa Bliss returned from a two-year hiatus during the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. She was the 21st entrant in the match and had a strong showing before being thrown over the top rope by Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. The 30-year-old also knocked Bliss out of the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month.

Bliss has not been on WWE SmackDown for the past few weeks, and recent reports suggest that she will not be appearing until The Wyatt Sicks are ready to return. The promotion could have had Bliss square off against Morgan in a singles match or find a tag team partner to challenge her and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. There is still time for that to happen, but it seems unlikely, and the storyline would be rushed at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE