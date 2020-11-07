5 Men who could be the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series 2020

With two weeks left until Survivor Series, RAW and SmackDown are nearly ready to do battle against each other. Both brands have had a series of qualifying matches to determine the members of their men's and women's teams for the event, with the majority of the field now known.

RAW's five-woman squad is complete, with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana representing the Red brand. Meanwhile, SmackDown still needs to fill three spots on their women's team, with Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott having already qualified for Survivor Series.

The RAW men's team is four members strong at the moment. AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus are in so far. One spot is remaining on the team, with the SmackDown men's team also in the same situation. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Seth Rollins have all qualified over the past week.

There are many names on the SmackDown roster who could join Team Blue at Survivor Series, with some more likely than others. Here are five Superstars who could take the final spot on the SmackDown men's team at Survivor Series.

#5 Chad Gable could make an in impact on SmackDown

So say goodnight to the short guy! The last time you’re gonna see a short guy like this again, let me tell you. ⁣

⁣#HisNameIsGable pic.twitter.com/HMDfwMIxA9 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 24, 2020

Free from the shackles of that awful Shorty G gimmick, Chad Gable could become an instant player in the upper midcard on SmackDown. He is capable of doing so, thanks to his flawless in-ring skills and entertaining personality. Gable is set to be unleashed and hopefully, WWE properly invests in him.

One way for the company to prove that they are behind Gable is to book him in the 10-man elimination match at Survivor Series. His role doesn't need to be large, but rather just enough to prove to the world how good he can be when given the opportunity.

It is also worth noting that Gable was a part of Team SmackDown last year, despite being called Shorty G. That being said, multiple other Superstars have a higher chance of representing SmackDown at Survivor Series.

But depending on the stories WWE wants to tell with each of them, Chad Gable does have an outside chance of making the Blue brand's five-man squad take on RAW.