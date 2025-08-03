5 New members for Seth Rollins' group following WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins reshaped the face of WWE once again after cashing in Money in the Bank on CM Punk at SummerSlam last night. His group's celebration was the final image as Night One of The Biggest Party of the Summer came to a close at MetLife Stadium.It's clear his faction is taking over RAW, so everyone from the brand's faces to even The Judgment Day needs to watch their backs. That intensifies if Rollins and Paul Heyman add yet another star to the faction. Bron Breakker joined Heyman and The Visionary after WrestleMania.Bronson Reed did so at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. Who's next? Any of the next five stars could join Rollins' faction after SummerSlam.#5. Lexis King is ready for the main rosterLexis King has been included in angles throughout his NXT tenure. He hasn't achieved the same level of success as Trick Williams or Ethan Page, but is a former Heritage Cup winner.It feels like he's biding his time in mid-card feuds until a call-up. That could come after SummerSlam. If he were involved in a major title program or a main-event level angle, it would make sense for him to stick around.At this point, it seems like he'll just lose to Myles Borne, adding another loss to a disappointing string of them.#4. Fallon Henley could leave Fatal InfluenceBoth Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley are among the longest tenured female performers in NXT. Jayne is the current NXT Women's and TNA World Knockouts Champion, so she probably isn't going anywhere for a few months.Cracks have appeared within Fatal Influence every time they appear or compete. Jayne mocks how the others can't get the job done while claiming she won both titles all on her own.Henley is more than ready for a call-up and is one of the more complete women in NXT. Introducing her with Seth Rollins' group would make fans pay attention instead of debuting on her own. If someone joins the group, it means they are stars to watch.#3. Tony D'Angelo needs a new direction in WWE View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTony D'Angelo was written off TV on the last episode of NXT before SummerSlam. The D'Angelo Family disbanded last month after The Don defeated both Luca Crusafino and Stack Lorenzo in a Triple Threat contest.While his pseudo-gangster gimmick worked in NXT, he'll need a more grounded character for the main roster. His wrestling and promos are fine, but tweaking the persona a bit will help him when he joins RAW or SmackDown.He can still rely on his mat-based skills, but joining a chaotic group instead of leading a mob family could help ease Tony D into things. He can still wear his suits and ties, but cut back on the heavy accent.#2. Austin Theory could return after SummerSlamAustin Theory is a former United States and Tag Team Champion. He was earmarked for future success before he even became Mr. McMahon's protégé. Once A-Town Down Under dropped the WWE Tag Team Title, the group became stepping stones for opponents.Grayson Waller claimed the partnership was over when talking with The New Day. Theory has been off TV for almost a month, which could be a sign that it's being prepared for repackaging.That could be as part of Seth Rollins' group. The Architect has already added one past rival in Bronson Reed. He battled Theory for the US Title a few years back. Adding the Atlanta native would give him the direction he's desperately needed.#1. Ricky Saints makes a shocking debut after SummerSlamIt may seem strange, but Ricky Saints has already outgrown NXT. Coming from AEW gave him a leg up on most of the roster since it's mostly former collegiate athletes with little to no experience in pro wrestling.Saints had a brief run as North American Champion before losing to Ethan Page. If one of those two is heading to the main roster, it's Saints.The Absolute One would be a great tag partner for Reed if Rollins tries to add every title on RAW. He's also been the subject of a rumored call-up for the last two months. Showing up after SummerSlam would be another shocking moment.