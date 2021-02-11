Top 5 New rivalries Edge could establish in his current WWE run 

Edge recently returned at the Royal Rumble event, where he went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. This impressive performance surprised many fans, as the veteran star was the first entrant in the bout.

As a result, "The Rated-R Superstar" will pursue a world title of his choosing on the Road to WrestleMania 37. While that path may be his immediate future in WWE, Edge has expressed interest in facing various stars from the current roster.

The WWE Hall of Famer could get involved in some high-profile feuds, especially after WrestleMania is over.

This list will take a look at several potential new feuds for Edge in WWE. As a general rule, stars like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns won't be included because Edge could face them at WrestleMania. Please share your picks for some new rivalries for Edge in the comments section below.

With that being said, here's a look at five new rivalries that Edge could establish in his current WWE run.

#5 Edge vs. AJ Styles could be a dream match for the ages

HEAR ME OUT. AJ STYLES WINS AND FACES EDGE FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP AT #WRESTLEMANIA. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cWW17pGdc0 — BKN Nets (14-12)💫 •LetMeIn• (@iconicbeast3) February 9, 2021

A few years ago, nobody would have thought that Edge and AJ Styles could possibly wrestle each other in the same WWE ring.

That changed at Royal Rumble 2020. Edge's return led to a moment between the WWE Hall of Famer and AJ Styles. "The Ultimate Opportunist" even delivered a Spear to "The Phenomenal One" during last year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

These two stars haven't faced each other in a singles match yet. But Edge vs. AJ Styles could happen now that Edge is back on WWE programming.

I actually want AJ Styles to become WWE champion at the chamber. Styles vs edge is money — Hodor (@ellyboos75) February 6, 2021

After all, Styles previously stated that he wanted to face either Edge or Triple H at WrestleMania. Styles could possibly win the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber event to make that wish come true. Even if that possibility doesn't happen, there is still a huge opportunity to build up to a future match between the two legends.

Styles is known to be one of the greatest in-ring talents of all time, and he was part of The Undertaker's final match in WWE. Given that Edge is an icon at this stage of his career, a rivalry against "The Phenomenal" One might be on his bucket list before he retires.