WWE could revitalize the tag team scene around Seth Rollins' new faction

The tag team scenario in WWE currently stands in a pretty average stage and despite the division being stacked with numerous talented duos, multiple teams don't have the desired amount of credibility.

To their credit, WWE has handled tag-team wrestling quite nicely and things have been prominent in terms of the quality of tag team matches WWE has delivered in recent times, in comparison to a few months ago.

However, the one common problem that the company has faced for years now is the consistency in the tag team division. Over the years, numerous top teams, such as The Revival, The Ascension, and The Vaudevillains (All former NXT Tag Team Champions) failed to shine on the main roster for various reasons.

On RAW, the likes of The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders lead the division from the front, however, once again, they have fallen down the pecking order, over recent times. After all, you can't expect much excitement in a feud over basketball matches and axe-throwing competitions.

But WWE has been trying its absolute best to restore the lost credibility in their respective tag team divisions. The red brand of RAW saw the recent addition of Seth Rollins to the tag division but also lost AOP to injury. Whereas, things on SmackDown seem pretty stable with the likes of Miz & Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, Lucha House Party, and The New Day being in charge.

However, the current tag team scenario is on an average state and lacks a lot of depth in it. And with an overflow in the WWE's mid-card, this might be the perfect time for the company to form a bunch of new tag teams in order to bring back the excitement that lacks in the division.

With that being said, here are 5 new Tag Teams WWE should form this year.

#5 Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro are quite the dynamic duo

Kayden Carter fka Lacey Lane is one of the highly-underrated Superstars from the present-day WWE roster. Carter had her first tryout with WWE in 2017 but was eventually signed in July 2018.

She started-off her WWE career on a high note, competing in the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she made it to the quarterfinals before losing out to Meiko Satomura. In September of 2019, Lacey Lane changed her in-ring name to Kayden Carter and finally started to make her mark on WWE NXT and on the main roster, as well.

Carter is currently part of a stacked women's division on NXT and despite scoring wins over the likes of Chelsea Green and co., it is unlikely that she will break-out into the NXT Women's title picture anytime soon.

Another highly-talented and athletic Superstar from the NXT Women's Division is non-other than Kacy Catanzaro. The former American Ninja Warrior sensation is good friends with Carter, so much so, that the two have also vouched for their own show.

The two Superstars have previously teamed up on NXT house shows and will be a solid addition to the WWE Women's Tag Team Division. If done correctly, the duo could emerge as an interesting choice of challengers for reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.