5 NXT Men who could shake up WWE’s main roster

When WWE decided to revamp its third brand, many longtime fans of NXT had no idea what was coming their way. Needless to say, the wrestling world was a bit shocked when Vince McMahon decided to entirely re-build the once black and gold branch of the promotion.

However, out of those ashes comes a phoenix, as the WWE developmental machine has received a major shot in the arm. Gone from NXT are aging veterans who made their name on the indie circuit. A younger, perhaps even hungrier, group of blue-chip athletes from other sports promptly replaced them. Mix that in with a few second and third-generation stars, and you have a recipe that is NXT 2.0 today.

Down on the farm, they are raising them right, and several men on the roster could make a big splash on either RAW or Smackdown. With the draft coming up this summer, let's look at five names that could make the transition right away.

#5 - Cameron Grimes is a versatile and entertaining performer

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker should be tremendous. I liked how Grimes went serious for this segment. He is so much better as a heel. Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker should be tremendous. I liked how Grimes went serious for this segment. He is so much better as a heel. https://t.co/jkz2NxtvCo

Grimes has had a few different 'lives' in his time in NXT, but it seems like he's catching his groove now. Throughout all the changes, Grimes has proven he can go from silly to serious.

He's just as effective as a vicious heel, a goofy babyface, or a brave hero. The fact that he's a bit of a 'swiss army knife' in terms of playing different roles gives him an excellent chance to have a long career in WWE.

Although he has held the NXT North American Title, he isn't projected to be a main eventer in WWE. However, stranger things have happened. No one ever tabbed Mick Foley to even sign with Vince McMahon, and he became one of the company's biggest stars.

Grimes falls into that 'everyman' role right now, making a great, sympathetic babyface. It won't be a shock if the 28-year-old prospect gets the call up soon.

#4 - Grayson Waller could be the man you love to hate in WWE someday

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "As for all of you with the one fingers up in the air, that represents how many friends you have!" - Grayson Waller



LMAOOO this guy should be on the main roster already. "As for all of you with the one fingers up in the air, that represents how many friends you have!" - Grayson WallerLMAOOO this guy should be on the main roster already. https://t.co/1gEYH2WsRW

Waller is a good-looking and intelligent kid from The Land Down Under, and he likes to remind us how much better he is than the rest of us. It works every time and gets under the skin of the audience.

But Waller isn't just all talk. He's highly skilled and has shown flashes of brilliance in the ring. As he progressed across the brand, he has learned how to pace matches better in terms of his storytelling. You can see him eventually becoming a ring general, a performer who can work with anyone and any style.

But it's more than likely going to be his promos and personality that elevate him to the main roster. He's a heel in the mold of Chris Jericho or The Miz; he can irritate you just enough that you want to see him get punished in the end.

#3 - Carmelo Hayes is an explosive athlete fueled by attitude and adrenaline

Reigning North American Champion Carmelo Hayes is instant entertainment on the screen. He has tremendous physical ability and might be the best all-around athlete in NXT right now.

To say that Hayes has a bit of a swagger would be a huge understatement. He's got prime-time talent and a Hollywood persona. He's a blue-chipper, and he flat out knows it.

Much like a flashy NFL wide receiver, Hayes brags about what he's going to do, and then he goes out and does it. After that, what does he do next? Brag some more.

At 27, he's at just about the right age and experience to find success in WWE. Other than winning the NXT Championship, there's not much left for this slick superstar to prove on the multi-colored brand. It would be shocking if we don't see him on either RAW or Smackdown by the end of the year.

#2 - Solo Sikoa is the next in The Bloodline

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Solo Sikoa is OVER with the NXT crowd. They can't get enough of him. Solo Sikoa is OVER with the NXT crowd. They can't get enough of him. https://t.co/cGdubkFP3S

Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, but he's much more of a power wrestler than his siblings. He can take to the air when necessary, but his most impressive attribute in the ring is his mixture of amateur style and raw power.

He's not a wizard on the microphone yet, but he can capably cut a promo. That's something he can be protected from while developing his skills. At least in the beginning, he could use a good manager as a mouthpiece.

That could come in the form of Paul Heyman if Solo does what many have predicted: Join his brothers and cousin Roman Reigns in The Bloodline.

#1 - Bron Breakker is the real deal and will be a major star in WWE sooner rather than later

Rick Steiner's son is currently WWE's most promising prospect. Although he's a powerhouse, he's not just recklessly throwing guys around the ring. He's quite the opposite while walking in with a solid amateur background and a working knowledge of the business through his father and uncle.

There isn't much more you can say about Breakker other than, barring injury or unforeseen circumstances, the 24-year-old former NCAA football star has everything you can ask for in a WWE Superstar.

Keep an eye on Breakker and the NXT Title. He might drop the gold to Grimes at Great American Bash on July 5. If that's the case, he could follow the traditions of past titleholders and finally graduate to the main roster.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far