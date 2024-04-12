5 NXT stars who should be called up to SmackDown this week

Former NXT Superstar Bron Breakker recently left the developmental territory and joined the main roster on SmackDown. He will now perform alongside Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes on the blue brand and aim to become a top-level star.

Interestingly, WWE SmackDown can see many more appearances from NXT this week.

The promotion has one of the biggest and most relevant talent pools in pro wrestling. This also includes its NXT locker room, which is booming with several names who are getting bigger each week.

Which of these superstars have enough claim to fame to join the main roster? Here are the top five prospects who can definitely make a big impact on the WWE Universe.

#5. Dijak would be a good fit

Superstar Dijak has already had a taste of the WWE main roster back in September 2020 as T-Bar. However, fans saw the versatile wrestler return to NXT in November 2022. He has been in top form since his return, and his frown is as unforgiving as his fighting style.

Dijak left NXT last time with a new name and a group identity with his faction, ‘Retribution.’ However, he has made a significant impact as a singles superstar, and Triple H would look forward to adding him to the main roster.

#4. Can Gigi Dolin become the Ms. SmackDown?

Gigi Dolin has been quite a spectacular NXT Superstar to watch inside and outside the ring. Her back-and-forth with Arianna Grace has especially allowed her to shine more. The duo gave fans one of their first spectacles of a low-blow disqualification in women’s wrestling. Thus, she can easily woo fans at SmackDown as well. In fact, wrestling legend Konnan even spoke about how WWE should be adding her to the main roster in an interview.

Grace is revamping the former Toxic Attraction member to become Ms. NXT. Nevertheless, the two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion seems ready for the bigger stage and become Ms. SmackDown instead.

#3. Former AEW star Lexis King is making his way to SmackDown

Lexis King is one of the rare superstars who made his way to WWE from Tony Khan’s AEW. King has created significant traction and amassed a good fan following while fighting in the squared circle.

While Lexis King has seen good success, he may also be ready to expand his wingspan into WWE SmackDown. Recently, several users asked him if he was in Philadelphia for the NXT Stand & Deliver.

While King responded with a no, fans interested in his schedule during WrestleMania XL week says a lot.

#2. Oba Femi is the top candidate considered to join SmackDown

NXT’s North American Champion, Oba Femi, is riding a massive wave of fan support and success right now. He recently defended his title at NXT Stand and Deliver against Dijak and Josh Briggs. This, in a way, makes him a more valuable alternative than Dijak.

Oba Femi has shown strength, resilience, and tenacity that falls short of Bron Breakker. He recently appeared with RAW Tag Team Champ R-Truth and spoke about his entry into pro wrestling.

Thus, the WWE Universe already wants to see more of him, and he can give them exactly that at this week’s SmackDown.

#1. Joe Gacy's possible new home

The former leader of the NXT faction Schism, Joe Gacy, was put in the ‘Revel with Wyatt’ pack in WWE 2K23. The scary and powerful pro wrestler has earned his reputation as a spooky but ferocious fighter, just like Bray Wyatt. Needless to say, WWE would want to push him into SmackDown for the very same reason.

Joe Gacy saw a relatively smooth run with Schism and even had the chance to lead Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Ava. His athleticism in the ring needs work, but he has a great character. He can enter the main roster arena and say that he is home.

