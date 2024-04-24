NXT was created primarily as a developmental roster, where up-and-coming stars were assigned to hone their skills and prepare themselves for a career on the main roster. While the brand is still a place where new signees train and develop their character, it has also evolved into a highly competitive alternative to RAW and SmackDown.

This coming Friday, WWE will start this year's Draft on SmackDown, and it will conclude the following Monday on RAW. With that said, NXT has several stars who are ready for a main roster debut and some are ready to return to RAW or SmackDown for another chance to prove their worth.

Here is our list of five NXT Superstars who are long overdue for a main roster call-up:

#5. 3-time CZW World Champion Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy could add a lot of creativity to the main roster.

The average WWE main roster fan is probably not too familiar with Joe Gacy, or what he is all about. He signed with WWE in 2020, and while he is a very fascinating character, Gacy has yet to truly break out and make a lot of noise since arriving in NXT.

Joe Gacy established himself as a big name in the wrestling world during his time with Combat Zone Wrestling(CZW). Joe went on to have a legendary run with CZW, becoming a three-time world champion en route to being number two on the list of longest combined title reigns with that promotion. His time with CZW proved he can perform at a high level, in the main event spotlight.

#4. Former NXT North American Champion Trick Williams

Trick Williams is oozing with natural charisma [Image via WWE.com]

When you look at the entire NXT roster, very few have the natural athleticism and charisma that Trick Williams possesses. This is probably due in part to his background as a talented football player. Williams competed at the highest collegiate level when he was a wide receiver for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Following his football run, Trick Williams signed with WWE in early 2021 and trained at the Performance Center before making his NXT debut later that year. Trick is best known for his angles with Carmelo Hayes. The two stars recently main-evented Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania Weekend in a classic match that Williams came out on top as the winner.

Williams has also been involved in compelling feuds with Dominik Mysterio and Baron Corbin, just to name a couple. The talented wrestler was recently crowned NXT Champion following his victory over Ilja Dragunov at Spring Breakin' 2024 Week One.

#3. 'The Chairman' Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears recently returned from a brief stint with AEW [Image via WWE.com]

NXT fans were teased with a mysterious vignette during the Vengeance event in February. Little did we know, but a familiar face returned to WWE just a couple of weeks later. That familiar face was once known as Tye Dillinger and he had been gone for a few years, working for AEW as Shawn Spears.

After viciously attacking Ridge Holland, fans learned that "The Chairman" was back and would be using the Spears name.

Since making his WWE return, Spears has not only worked as an in-ring performer, but he has also been helping out behind the scenes, as a producer for the company. It appears the company may not have many creative ideas for the veteran, but a jump to the main roster could provide more opportunities for Shawn.

#2. 2015 Ring of Honor Top Prospect Tournament Winner Dijak

Dijak is long overdue for a serious singles run on the main roster! [Image via WWE.com]

Before signing with WWE, Dijak made a name for himself during his stint with Ring of Honor. While with ROH, Dijak had some great feuds with top stars like Jay Lethal and Moose. He highlighted his run with ROH by winning the Top Prospect Tournament in 2015.

WWE signed Dijak in 2017 and has spent the majority of his time in NXT. He did spend a little time on the main roster during his time as "T-Bar" of the stable known as Retribution. Since then, he has remained in NXT and hasn't seen much time in the spotlight. With that said, Dijak has the experience, the presence, and the look needed to be a main roster star.

#1. Former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

The Lone Wolfe should come back to the main roster! [Image via WWE.com]

If there's one person on the NXT roster who has had a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows, it's Baron Corbin. Corbin is another star who has also spent some time on the main roster, and even though The Lone Wolf had a few promising moments, there was still much more the company could have done with the former King of the Ring.

Baron Corbin signed with WWE in 2012, at a time when the company was in the midst of a restructuring process from FCW to NXT. Corbin proved to be one of the vital stars who kickstarted a new era within the developmental brand. He was once one of the most intimidating stars in the company, but his main roster stint didn't do much for his image.

However, he appears to be reverting to that bad-boy persona and hopefully, his next call-up won't be squandered by weak booking or comedic storylines.