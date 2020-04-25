Many on-screen couples have become real-life couples in the past

Over the years, there have been some interesting couples put together on-screen that have been able to convey a lot of chemistry despite not actually being in a relationship in real life. The likes of Lita & Kane, Vickie Guerrero & Edge and several others over the years have been able to reach the point of marriage on WWE TV, despite having their own partners in real life.

While this was once WWE's way of pushing two stars who were very similar, the company has changed their stance somewhat in recent years. Now, a lot of couples who are on-screen are also in relationships off-screen, much of the time it's hard to tell the difference.

Here are some of the most recent cases of wrestling relationships on-screen and whether or not the chemistry was completely false.

#10. Fake - Lana and Bobby Lashley

Lana and Bobby Lashley are currently an on-screen couple on Monday Night RAW and have been part of a storyline since 2019. The beginning of this story saw Lana cheat on her former husband Rusev with The Almighty and then marry him live on RAW a few months ago.

WWE has been able to keep kayfabe with the whole story and Lana has continued to update her Instagram with images of herself and Lashley. However, it's well-known that The Ravishing Russian is still married to Rusev. Somehow, despite his recent release from the company, the couple is still going strong and continue to appear together on RAW.

Lana isn't expected to follow her husband out of the door since her storyline with Lashley is still heating up.

#9. Real - The Miz and Maryse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRZvHFcXaq0

Advertisement

The Miz and Maryse didn't like each other when they first met, instead, Maryse hated Miz when he was a judge on The Diva Search. They didn't actually begin to bond until they started working together on WWE TV back in 2009. This later led to the couple dating after Maryse was released and then marrying back in 2014.

Maryse has since returned to WWE and the couple has been able to face off against a number of couples since, including Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan and even Nikki Bella and John Cena. Maryse has recently taken time off WWE TV since the couple has welcomed two daughters in recent years and currently have their own TV show called Miz and Mrs.