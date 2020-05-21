5 past feuds WWE has revisited again in 2020 so far

John Cena and Bray Wyatt

It has only been around five months since 2020 kicked off, and WWE has come up with a long string of intriguing angles so far. This becomes even more impressive when one realizes that the past three months' worth of storylines has been presented amidst the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown that followed it.

Over the past five months or so, WWE has given us some fresh storylines like the Mandy Rose-Otis-Dolph Ziggler saga, and The Undertaker's incredibly personal feud with AJ Styles. On the other hand, WWE revisited some feuds that we had already witnessed in the past. Let's take a look at 5 of these feuds.

#5 John Cena vs Bray Wyatt

Cena faces Wyatt

The 16-time World Champion came back to WWE after Super ShowDown and was challenged to a match at WrestleMania by Bray Wyatt. At WrestleMania, John Cena and Wyatt faced off in one of the most unique presentations WWE has ever come up with. The Firefly Fun House match was widely lauded on social media, despite not being an actual match, but a cinematic one.

Back in 2014, Wyatt kicked off a rivalry with Cena for the first time on the road to WrestleMania 30. Back then, Wyatt still had Luke Harper and Erick Rowan on his side. The rivalry culminated in a marquee match at The Show of Shows, that Cena ended up winning. This wasn't the end though, as Wyatt kept hounding Cena for weeks on end until they faced off again at Extreme Rules. Wyatt defeated Cena in a Steel Cage match at the PPV. The rubber match between the two Superstars took place at WWE Payback, under the Last Man Standing stipulation. Cena won the match to put an end to the feud. This 6-year old feud was revisited in the Firefly Fun House match, and Wyatt finally got back at Cena for the defeat he had suffered years ago.