5 past rivals of Bray Wyatt you may have forgotten who The Fiend could target

The Fiend never forgets

Bray Wyatt is currently in a weird position right now. After getting outsmarted and defeated by Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank, it seemed like he would call upon his "darker self" and The Fiend would go after the Universal Champion. But it seems like WWE is taking a break from the program between Wyatt and Strowman.

The Monster Among Men will defend the Universal Title against The Miz and John Morrison at Backlash, while Wyatt might be waiting on the sidelines and ready to pounce. However, there is a chance that he also has a mini buffer feud before returning opposite his former Wyatt Family brother.

Either way, there are several other programs The Fiend could have this year. Whether he wins the Universal Championship from Strowman or not, there could be some very interesting targets for the host of the Firefly Fun House to antagonize.

The Fiend is all about avenging past injustices and Bray Wyatt has been subjected to a lot of them. He faced some of them in the ring or had significant interactions with them in the past. The former 'Eater of Worlds' has had some rivals that The Fiend might want to take out, whether or not he becomes the Universal Champion.

Here are five names from Bray Wyatt's past you may have forgotten about, who The Fiend could target over the coming year.

#5 Jeff Hardy

These two have met before

His inclusion may seem like a cheat, as Jeff Hardy has never feuded with Bray Wyatt before. However, they have had a very significant interaction with one another. One that inflicted change onto the former cult leader. And that makes the Charismatic Enigma a part of Wyatt's past, that The Fiend may want to go after.

The Ultimate Deletion in March 2018 proved to be the end of the original heel version of Bray Wyatt. Brother Nero was responsible for that, distracting him long enough for brother Woken Matt Hardy to send him into the Lake of Reincarnation. Wyatt would return as a babyface, teaming up with Woken Matt.

And since The Fiend cannot exact any revenge on the recently departed Hardy, Jeff could be subject to torment from Bray Wyatt's monstrous alter-ego. The 3-time WWE World Champion also mentioned that he would love to face The Fiend in a 'cinematic' match.

So once Jeff Hardy is finished with Sheamus, a hot program with The Fiend could be waiting for him.