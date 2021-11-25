5 most popular female wrestlers in WWE history

Over the years, female wrestlers in WWE have carved a success story worth every praise.

They've displayed immense strength, high-flying maneuvers, and expert mic skills. From the greats of the past in The Glorious Mae Young and The Fabulous Moolah to the young guns on the current roster in Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, and Liv Morgan, the list goes on.

WWE's female superstars have become worthy show-stealers. The response they receive from the WWE Universe is second to none.

In this article, we dive into the five most popular female wrestlers in WWE history.

Honorable Mention – WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

WWE Hall of Famer Chyna was one of the most dominant and brutal female superstars to step foot in the squared circle.

The Ninth Wonder of the World was one of the founding members of D-Generation X with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Her performance as a singles competitor is worth every praise. She's the first woman to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble and the King of the Ring Tournament.

Chyna was also the only female superstar to win the prestigious Intercontinental Championship on two different occasions, beating Jeff Jarrett and co-holding the title with Chris Jericho. She also decimated Ivory at WrestleMania 17 to win her maiden WWE Women's Championship.

With such accolades, she certainly topped the popularity charts with the WWE Universe.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer – Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been one of the most popular and gifted superstars in the squared circle.

The Canadian star has achieved feats second to none in her decade-long career. She is a former seven-time WWE Women's Champion as well as a former Hardcore Champion. Her feuds with Victoria, Molly Holly, Torrie Wilson, and Lita have been one for the ages.

On the 25th anniversary of RAW in 2018, Trish Stratus was honored as one of the greatest female superstars on the red brand.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh