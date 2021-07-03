5 most popular WWE Superstars on Instagram

While WWE Superstars fight in the ring for the top spot, they also compete for popularity on Instagram.

Many WWE Superstars are now using the platform to boost their popularity. They post a variety of content, including dancing videos, workouts and photoshoots. They also hold Q&A sessions, among other activities.

Popularity on Instagram is now often translated into money. Celebrities, athletes and influencers make fortunes through paid advertisements and other means. An Instagram post could lead to over a million dollars for some.

Former and inactive wrestlers currently dominate the list of most popular WWE Superstars on Instagram. Surprisingly, the first active wrestler on the list comes at number seven in Randy Orton, who has 6.1 million followers.

Here are the most popular WWE Superstars on Instagram.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella - 8.1 million Instagram followers

Although she retired nearly three years ago, Brie Bella is still more popular on Instagram than all active WWE Superstars. She has 8.1 million Instagram followers, about two million ahead of Triple H, who comes in at number six among the most popular WWE superstars on Instagram.

Brie's Instagram posts mostly revolve around her kids. She occasionally posts photos of herself with her husband Daniel Bryan and her twin sister Nikki, in addition to a few photoshoots.

The former Divas Champion also uses her Instagram to recommend books to her followers and advertise a few products.

Brie Bella has not competed in WWE since October 2018. She teamed up with her twin sister Nikki and Ronda Rousey in her last match to defeat The Riot Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan) in a 6-person tag team match on Monday Night RAW.

Brie Bella recently entered the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her sister Nikki. They made an appearance at WrestleMania 37 and got into a heated confrontation with Bayley.

According to Daniel Bryan, Brie and Nikki would like to return to WWE and capture the Women's Tag Team Championships:

"I don’t think my wife [Brie Bella] would come back until maybe next year or something if she does. I think her and her sister [Nikki Bella] want to do something together. With the whole time they wrestled, there was no Women’s Tag Team Championships. To them, that’s really cool [they now exist]. So yeah, that may happen," he told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy

The Bella Twins confirmed their desire to return to chase the Women's Tag Team titles when they made an appearance on Entertainment Tonight. The Bella Twins' return to WWE now seems to be just a matter of time.

