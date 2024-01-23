5 possible challengers for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is adamant that he will walk into and out of WrestleMania 40 as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. During the latest episode of RAW, The Visionary said that he would require surgery for the MCL and meniscus tear he suffered during his match against Jinder Mahal last week. Rollins is expected to be out of action for a couple of weeks.

Rollins vs. CM Punk seems to be the direction for The Show of Shows. With that being said, The Straight Edge Superstar teased a feud with Cody Rhodes during their segment on RAW this week. Both men are set to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday.

While we wait on an official confirmation from WWE in regards to the next challenger for Seth Rollins, let’s take a look at the men who could step up to the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40:

#5. Drew McIntyre needs to win a world title in front of a live crowd

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has a long history with Seth Rollins. Both men were in the tournament to crown the inaugural NXT Champion years ago. Rollins defeated McIntyre in the quarterfinals back in 2012. He would win the finals against Jinder Mahal to become the developmental brand’s first-ever champion.

Rollins and McIntyre spent the latter months of 2023 in a feud with each other. McIntyre failed to beat Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. Moreover, The Scottish Warrior failed to beat him again in their rematch on RAW: Day 1. The losses seem to have steeled McIntyre’s resolve, and now he is more focused than ever on winning the world title at WrestleMania 40.

#4. Damian Priest has yet to cash in his Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest is another man who has been eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship for months. The Archer of Infamy won Money in the Bank in 2023. He spent the following months trying to cash in his contract on Seth Rollins but failed each time.

Priest has until July 2024 to cash in his briefcase. He had the perfect opportunity to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion while he was vulnerable in the ring this week, but Priest did not. Who knows, we may witness a successful cash-in at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Gunther confronted the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match the same night Seth Rollins got injured. The Ring General interrupted The Visionary during the latter's emotional segment on the red brand's show tonight. Gunther said they never crossed paths as champions until last night.

The Austrian star promised to win the Rumble and take on Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Fans should not be surprised if Gunther becomes a double champion in 2024.

#2. Cody Rhodes wants to win a world title

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins may not see eye to eye, but they have mutual respect for each other. The Visionary was The American Nightmare’s comeback match in WWE two years ago. The duo had an excellent trilogy that capped off with a five-star match inside Hell in a Cell.

They need to revisit their feud in 2024. Cody recently talked about winning a world championship. While the popular choice would have him finish his story against Roman Reigns, Cody vs. Rollins IV would nonetheless make for a compelling match at WrestleMania 40.

#1. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins seems to be the plan for WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins and CM Punk go back a long way. The Second City Saint mentored The Visionary for a brief time in WWE NXT. They even teamed up against the Kings of Wrestling in 2012. The alliance turned into animosity after Punk turned babyface and disowned The Shield.

Punk vs. Rollins still seems to be the plan for WrestleMania 40. The Visionary is expected to take a break to recover from his injury. Rollins knows he has to be at his one hundred percent to take on one of the best superstars inside the squared circle.

