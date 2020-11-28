5 Possible Challengers for WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka

Ever since her debut in WWE, Asuka has had a dominating presence on the women's roster. She held the NXT Women's Championship for a record-setting 510 days, defending it against the likes of Nikki Cross, Ember Moon, Bayley, and Mickie James. She was even named the Overall Competitor of the Year in 2017 at the NXT Year-End Awards before moving to the main roster in September of the same year.

Though her undefeated streak of 914 days came to an end at the hands of Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, Asuka's great success in such a short time has ensured her legacy as one of the best performers to ever grace the WWE ring.

After Becky Lynch vacated her Raw Women's Championship due to her pregnancy, the title went to Asuka who had won the Money in the Bank ladder match the previous night, making her the only woman to win the NXT Women's Championship, Smackdown Women's Championship, Raw Women's Championship, WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (with Kairi Sane), the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank contract!

Currently, in her second Raw Women's title reign, Asuka's momentum got derailed after her loss to the current Smackdown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. So here are 5 possible challengers that could freshen things up for 'The Empress of Tomorrow'!

#5 Asuka could get a tough fight from an unhinged Nikki Cross!

Nikki Cross impressed everyone with her character work and in-ring prowess as a part of Sanity (along with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dane), even having the first-ever Last Woman Standing match in WWE against then NXT Women's Champion Asuka.

Her current feud with her former tag team partner Alexa Bliss, who has recently associated herself with The Fiend, could unearth some of her former unhinged character. With WWE TLC right around the corner, the prospect of a tables match between Asuka and Cross is enticing.

The looming shadow of the Fiendish Alexa Bliss would cast another layer of intrigue over this feud, in addition to the coveted Raw Women's Title!