5 possible directions for Elias should he return to WWE

Despite being on the main roster since April 2017, Elias could not create a proper impact in WWE. His guitarist gimmick has undoubtedly been intriguing, but he can only boast about the 24/7 Championship when it comes to championships.

Elias has put over other superstars and returning WWE legends. At WrestleMania 35, Elias was interrupted by John Cena in his Thugonomics persona. The Cenation Leader attacked Elias to a loud pop from the audience.

The next night on RAW, The Undertaker's interrupted him with a lethal Chokeslam and a devastating Tombstone Piledriver. Elias was last seen losing a 'Symphony of Destruction' match against his former partner Jaxson Ryker on the July 19 episode of Monday Night RAW.

In August, WWE teased vignettes claiming the old Elias was dead, as he opted for a new darker gimmick. However, the clips abruptly stopped.

Following the recent WWE Draft, Elias was not assigned to either RAW or SmackDown and is currently a free agent. When he returns to the squared circle, Elias can surely hunt for new feuds to establish himself as a main event competitor.

In this article, we dive into five possible directions for Elias should he return to WWE:

#5 Elias could challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship

Elias has only held the 24/7 Championship in WWE. He will want to change that upon his return to the squared circle. What could be better than challenging Damian Priest for the United States Title?

The Archer of Infamy has been very impressive since debuting on RAW earlier this year. He showed a rather vicious side to the WWE Universe with the way he decimated T-Bar on the latest edition of the Monday Night show.

The two superstars competed earlier in March on RAW with Damian beating Elias on that occasion. The guitar-wielding star will definitely look to settle the score by dethroning Priest of his treasured title.

