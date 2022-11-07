The O.C. had a tough night at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. It could be argued that the three-man faction has had a difficult time in general since reforming on WWE RAW just last month.

AJ Styles has been involved in a rivalry with Jugment Day off and on all year. He initially had issues with Edge, who was the original leader of the faction. His rivalry with the group began anew recently as he brought Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson back to WWE as backup.

The two factions went toe-to-toe at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, but as has become the norm, Rhea Ripley cost Styles, Gallows, and Anderson a victory. The Judgment Day stood tall over the recently reformed trio while The O.C. is back to square one.

Following their big loss at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, what will The O.C. do? Will their current rivalry continue? Could the team break up? Could they potentially shift their focus to another destructive stable?

Below are five possible directions for The O.C. following WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. The O.C. may amically break up following WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Fans were shocked when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their big returns on the October 10th edition of Monday Night RAW. The pair came out to help AJ Styles while he feuded with The Judgment Day.

Thus far, the reunited stable has had mixed success. The team of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have tag team victories on both RAW and Main Event, but the pair lost when united with AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

As a result of their loss at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, The O.C. may decide that the group doesn't have the magic it once did. A group known for their finisher "The Magic Killer" may decide their magic has died and in turn let the faction die along with it.

There may not be any drama associated with the end, and instead Gallows & Anderson may pursue tag team gold while Styles attempts to figure out what's next for him moving forward.

#4. They could find a female wrestler to help even the odds against The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day stands tall

The biggest thorn in the side of The O.C. has been Rhea Ripley. The former NXT Women's Champion regularly finds ways to interfere and cost Judgment Day's opposition a win. The AJ Styles-led faction finally believed the numbers were no longer against them, only for Rhea to prove otherwise.

The O.C. acknowledged that something needed to change in order to combat Rhea during last week's episode of RAW, but they had no answer for the Australian at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. After their loss, thanks in part to Rhea's interference, The Original Club needs somebody to assist them in handling Ripley.

The biggest question is who the group could find to aid them. There's a chance they could reach out to a former WWE Superstar such as Tegan Nox or Mia Yim, both of whom are rumored to be returning to the company. They could also look towards women who could potentially return that are still with the company, such as Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair.

There's always a chance that someone like Bianca Belair, Doudrop, or even the unpredictable Nikki Cross could aid the stable too. Regardless, they need help from somebody.

#3. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson may betray AJ Styles following WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The OC at Crown Jewel

A split could be in the works for The O.C. after WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As noted, there's a chance that a potential split will be amicable. While peace is possible, there's also the chance that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will betray their leader.

Gallows and Anderson turning isn't unrealistic. For starters, they can be hired-hands at times, even helping Cameron Grimes in NXT for the almighty dollar. They've also been part of the villainous Bullet Club for years now. Being underhanded is in their nature.

Another reason why they may betray AJ comes down to why they left WWE in the first place. The group was fired after signing a major contract with the promotion. Styles felt guilt over being unable to protect them, so there's a chance that they felt frustration with AJ for the same reason.

Could the group lash out at The Phenomenal One over their perception of him failing as a leader?

#2. The O.C. may bring in reinforcements from The Bullet Club

When Gallows & Anderson returned to World Wrestling Entertainment prior to WWE Crown Jewel 2022, New Japan Pro Wrestling shockingly shared the news on their social media. Bullet Club leader Jay White also commented on the move multiple times. Could the Bullet Club further invade WWE in order to help The O.C. combat Judgment Day?

There are around a dozen active Bullet Club members not in WWE today who could potentially show up following WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Kenta, formerly known as Hideo Itami, Sho, Bad Luck Fale, and Jay White, among others, could potentially come to the aid of their brethren.

A handful of Bullet Club members are also based in the United States, working primarily for NJPW Strong and IMPACT Wrestling. Ace Austin and Chris Bey are two potential wrestlers who could help aid The Good Brothers and AJ Styles.

#1. They may challenge The Bloodline after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Bloodline still dominate the company

The most dominant faction in professional wrestling isn't The O.C., The Bullet Club, The Elite, or The Judgment Day. The most successful and dominant stable in the world is The Bloodline, a faction led by Roman Reigns.

In addition to The Tribal Chief, the group features Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. They collectively hold the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, RAW Tag Team Titles, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Any stable worth their salt would want to try to take down The Bloodline to reign supreme.

While The O.C. lost to The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, they may shift their focus to The Bloodline. There is no female member that can muck things up for the group and put them at a disadvantage, and they'd likely feel no shame punching Paul Heyman if the opportunity arose, especially given his supposed role in Gallows & Anderson's release a handful of years ago.

Poll : 0 votes