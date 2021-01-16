5 Possible endings to the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens feud - Crucial match at Royal Rumble, epic betrayal on the cards

Just when Roman Reigns thought he was done with Kevin Owens, the latter returned on WWE SmackDown. Not only that, KO and Adam Pearce beat Reigns in his own game after tricking him into signing a contract for a title match at Royal Rumble 2021. Now, Reigns is scheduled to put his Universal Championship on the line as he gears up to face Owens once again.

The feud between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns has its unique charm. In this article, we will take at five possible endings to the ongoing rivalry between both these Superstars. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns ends their rivalry at Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns might want to end this feud at Royal Rumble 2021

For the last few months, the creative have made it clear that Roman Reigns controls the game on WWE SmackDown. He was constantly shown as someone who was pulling the strings backstage with a little help from Paul Heyman. In fact, he believes that he gets to bully the brand because they owe him for making SmackDown the ‘A show’.

Truth be told, this sits perfectly well with Roman Reigns’ heel persona. He has embraced this side of his gimmick with utmost perfection, and his ‘influence’ on the booking makes him look quite convincing when he claims to be The Tribal Chief. Thus, it makes you wonder how long will he actually put up with Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

The two Superstars have been feuding for a long time on WWE SmackDown. In fact, Owens is the only challenger who took the fight to Roman Reigns. He also teamed up with Adam Pearce to trick Roman Reigns into putting his Universal Championship on the line at Royal Rumble. The latter is clearly frustrated, and he looks keen on ending this feud once and for all.

As has been the case in each of Roman Reigns’ big fights over the last few months, it is expected that he will once again have Jey Uso’s help at the upcoming. We have already seen the same thing unfold in a TLC match as well as in a Hell in a Cell match. Therefore, it makes you wonder if the creative would want to continue with this feud after both Superstars lock horns for the third time later this month.

In the build-up to their match at Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns could make Kevin Owens agree to a condition that would state that he will have to drop his quest for the gold if he loses in the title match. It would put a reasonable end to this rivalry while also allowing both Superstars to explore other challenges on WWE SmackDown.