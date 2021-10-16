5 possible feuds for Edge following WWE Crown Jewel

Edge and Seth Rollins have had two epic clashes in recent months, with both winning one.

The Rated R Superstar overcame The Visionary of Drip at SummerSlam when Rollins tapped out to the Bulldog Choke. Seth had his revenge a few weeks later when he beat Edge on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden with a devastating Curb Stomp.

The rivalry got personal when Seth Rollins stormed into the Copeland residency on the October 1 episode of SmackDown. Last week, Edge challenged Rollins to a Hell in a Cell Match at Crown Jewel, which will probably culminate this rivalry.

The bout will be as lethal as it gets, with both Superstars wanting to outdo the other. That being said, after Edge is done with Rollins in Saudi Arabia, he will have new challengers waiting on Monday Night RAW.

This article looks at five possible feuds for Edge on the Red Brand following Crown Jewel.

#5 Damian Priest vs. Edge for the United States Championship

Damian Priest is currently one of the best superstars on the red brand. The Archer of Infamy has overcome two WWE legends, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, to retain his United States Championship.

Edge would undoubtedly want his hands on the United States Championship. He last won the title in November 2001 by beating Kurt Angle when the title was called the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship.

The contest between these superstars will be one for the ages, with in-ring strength matched by some intriguing top-rope maneuvers.

