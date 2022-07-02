Money in the Bank 2022 – 5 finishes for the Men's ladder match

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match filled its final spot as Madcap Moss won a Fatal Fourway in the main event of SmackDown. Happy Corbin won a random battle royal earlier, but that didn't net him a spot in the ladder match.

Moss joins Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn in the match. Riddle and Omos round out the field for 2022. Roman Reigns holds both titles as the Unified Champion. That makes this year's MITB match more important than usual.

With that in mind, it likely means that a big name like Rollins or McIntyre will win. Others, like Riddle and Sami Zayn, have had ongoing storylines with The Tribal Chief.

Since several participants have a history with Reigns, any of them could win. Here are five possible finishes for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

#5. Madcap Moss shockingly wins Money in the Bank

Moss was the last person to qualify, doing so on the go-home SmackDown. Instead of having another former winner like Miz or Corbin, Moss joined the field. After winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, he continues to build momentum.

After splitting from Corbin, Moss was victorious in a feud against the former US Champion. While he's slowly rising on SmackDown, his chances of winning are low.

The Bloodline has maintained its stranglehold on many WWE titles. Some changes are needed to freshen the product. If WWE wants to shock everyone, Moss winning would be a good way to achieve that goal.

# 4. Riddle gets redemption by capturing the briefcase

The Original Bro has a good chance to win this year's Money in the Bank match.

WWE has done a good job building Riddle as a main-event talent on RAW. While he has been a little too reliant on his friendship with Randy Orton, his matches without The Viper have proven he is a major player.

He pushed Reigns to the limit in his first defense of the Unified Championship. Despite losing, The Original Bro wasn't dominated by the Tribal Chief.

It'd be a redemption story if Riddle wins Money in the Bank. He would've done so while proving he could win on the big stage. If he wins, it's a sign of management's faith in The Original Bro.

#3. Sami Zayn's relationship with The Bloodline is complicated by winning the briefcase

Sami Zayn winning this year opens up his storyline with The Bloodline.

Throughout the last four months, Sami Zayn has done his best to ingratiate himself to The Bloodline. He's booked favorable matches for The Usos and interfered to help them win. However, when he needed their help, they didn't return the favor.

A great narrative can play out if The Great Liberator captures the briefcase. Will he stay true to his word and not cash in on Reigns? Would he if Lesnar walks out of SummerSlam as the Unified Champion?

Another thing that could happen is Zayn wins MITB, but Reigns tries to take the case from him. The Great Liberator's work over the last two years has been top-notch, and he could be in for a face turn.

#2. Seth Rollins becomes a two-time Money in the Bank winner

Along with The Celtic Warrior, Seth Rollins has already won a Money in the Bank. But unlike Sheamus, Rollins' cash-in was arguably the most memorable of all time. The Visionary cashed in on Lesnar and Reigns at WrestleMania. It's a hard act to top.

Despite being one of the best moments in WWE history, Rollins is looking to top that milestone. He has legitimate beef with Reigns, who didn't beat him at the Royal Rumble. Because of that, Rollins can taunt The Head of the Table if he wins the briefcase.

Rollins is also a believable winner. If there were still two champions, it'd be more believable if someone else won. With only one Unified Champion, Rollins is one of the few with a legit shot to dethrone Reigns.

#1. Drew McIntyre finally secures a title shot by winning Money in the Bank

The Scottish Warrior has been waiting for a showdown with The Tribal Chief.

Since losing the WWE Championship to The Miz, McIntyre has looked to recapture his title. It's taken a lot of hard work from The Scotsman, who faced Big E for the title in Saudi Arabia last year.

Other than that, McIntyre has been feuding with Happy Corbin and The Bloodline. Battling The Bloodline should've netted The Scottish Warrior a title shot, but that didn't happen. McIntyre has even stated that if he wins Money in the Bank, he'll cash in at the Clash at the Castle in early September.

A Money in the Bank win will help the angle between McIntyre and Reigns. While the SmackDown star doesn't need the briefcase, he could still use it to end The Tribal Chief's dominant reign over WWE.

