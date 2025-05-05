5 possible finishes for Penta vs. Judgment Day's JD McDonagh on WWE RAW

Penta El Zero Miedo is set to clash with JD McDonagh when WWE Monday Night RAW comes to Omaha, Nebraska, on May 5, 2025. McDonagh returned from injury on the April 21 episode of the red brand, assisting Dominik Mysterio in retaining the Intercontinental Championship.

The Judgment Day isn't Penta's only adversary on WWE RAW. Last week, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion got into a heated confrontation with Chad Gable, who disrespected him and his Lucha Brother, Rey Fenix. Penta got physical with Chad because of his disrespectful words, dropping the 2012 Olympian during a backstage segment. This altercation would also fuel speculation regarding Cero Miedo's upcoming match with JD McDonagh.

How will the HHH-led creative team book Penta's future match with the 35-year-old Judgment Day member? Without further ado, let's examine five potential finishes for JD vs. Penta!

#5. El Grande Americano or Chad Gable could interfere, causing Penta to lose his match with JD McDonagh on WWE RAW

Penta's violence against Gable last week could come back to bite him on tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. Chad or his alleged alter-ego, El Grande Americano, could potentially interfere in Zero Miedo's match with JD McDonagh and cause Penta to lose.

Gable or Americano could surprise Penta in various ways during the fearless luchador's match with JD. The 2012 Olympian could hide under the ring and grab Penta's foot, not allowing Cero Miedo to return to the ring before the referee counts to 10, signaling a count-out victory for McDonagh. Chad/Grande could also enter the ringside area through the crowd and turn the tide in favor of The Judgment Day.

An interference from Gable could potentially lead to a pinfall loss for Penta. However, a DQ or count-out outcome would protect the former AEW star from looking weak after being pinned by WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on April 21, 2025. Two back-to-back pinfall losses could potentially harm Penta's momentum.

#4. Chad Gable or El Grande Americano could interfere, causing JD McDonagh to be disqualified

Gable or Americano interfering in the match could harm Judgment Day if the referee sees that Penta was attacked by someone other than his scheduled opponent. If that's the case tonight on RAW, JD could end up being disqualified during his bout against Cero Miedo.

If it's Gable/Americano's fault that McDonagh loses his match against Penta, JD and other members of Judgment Day could become enraged and seek retaliation against the wrestler who hails from the Gulf of America/Mexico. Chad has a well-documented desire to become Intercontinental Champion, and perhaps this potential mishap could set the wheels in motion regarding a future title match, considering that Dominik is a prominent member of Judgment Day.

#3. Penta can earn a clean win over JD McDonagh

After back-to-back losses at WrestleMania 41 and WWE RAW, Cero Miedo could use a convincing victory to boost his stock on the red brand. McDonagh, who is mostly utilized as a tag team competitor on the main roster, could be used to make his opponent look impressive by cleanly taking the loss to the Mexican luchador on May 5, 2025.

Penta hasn't won a match in nearly a month, last defeating Dominik Mysterio in singles competition on the April 7 episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, he could get his win/loss record back on the right track with a victory over The Irish Ace. Following the match, the former AEW wrestler could get jumped by Grande/Gable or a member of Judgment Day like Carlito.

#2. Judgment Day could interfere in Penta vs. JD McDonagh, causing a DQ or No Contest

Rather than El Grande Americano or Chad Gable interfering in the bout, Carlito or another member of Judgment Day could get involved, leading to a disqualification or the match being thrown out. The outcome wouldn't diminish the stock of either Penta or JD because neither man would take the pinfall loss.

When it seems like Penta is solidly in control and on his way to victory, Carlito could strike, causing the referee to call for the bell. Judgment Day could then launch a beatdown on the fallen luchador, sending him a message that they aren't the faction to mess with on Monday nights in WWE.

#1. Rey Fenix comes to the aid of Penta; The Lucha Brothers reunite

If the finish of Penta vs. JD results in Cero Miedo suffering a beatdown at the hands of Gable/Americano and/or Judgment Day, a familiar face from Penta's past could come to the rescue.

Rey Fenix is Pentagon's real-life brother and longtime tag team partner, and the two are collectively known as The Lucha Brothers. This Monday night or during a future episode of WWE programming, wrestling fans could be treated to the return of the popular tandem who won tag team gold in TNA, ROH, AAA, and All Elite Wrestling.

Penta snapped and attacked Gable when the former Olympian spoke disrespectfully about Fenix last Monday. Could this foreshadow a Lucha Brothers reunion in time for WWE Backlash: St. Louis?

