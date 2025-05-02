WWE RAW luchador challenges for AAA championship? 7 Directions for El Grande Americano after WrestleMania 41

El Grande Americano made his WrestleMania debut with a win over Rey Fenix in Las Vegas during WWE's 41st annual Showcase of the Immortals. Many onlookers claim Americano is multi-time tag team champion Chad Gable, yet no one has unmasked Grande onscreen to prove that claim.

Ad

Americano was initially scheduled to compete against Rey Mysterio at this year's Show of Shows. However, Mysterio was replaced because he sustained an adductor tear before the match and needed surgery. As a result, Rey will miss months of in-ring action.

Grande is painted as the pride of Mexico in vignettes while also provoking the in-ring ire of luchadores on WWE's main roster. What's next for Americano?

#7. El Grande Americano can become WWE Speed Champion

The luchador representing the red, white, and blue is the number one contender for Dragon Lee's WWE Speed Championship. Americano recently defeated Alex Shelley of The Motor City Machine Guns in the tournament to determine Lee's next challenger. Much like his match with Fenix at WrestleMania, Americano utilized a metal plate in his mask to ensure victory.

Ad

Trending

Grande defeated Erik of The War Raiders and Alex Shelley of The Motor City Machine Guns to earn the right to fight Lee for the X-exclusive title. The WWE Speed Championship is a belt that has been overlooked since its introduction last year, but perhaps the luchador from the Gulf of America/Mexico can change all that. Grande is scheduled to challenge Lee on the next episode of Speed, and there's a good chance he'll walk away the victor.

Ad

Americano would give greater credibility and attention to the title that has been largely forgotten. With the tongue-in-cheek legendary luchador as Speed Champion, perhaps wrestling fans will finally see a storyline featuring the title on televised WWE programming for Netflix and/or the USA Network.

#6. El Grande Americano could team with Chad Gable to battle The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) in tag team action

Chad Gable provoked Penta with disrespectful comments towards his Lucha Brother, triggering the El Cero Miedo to attack the 2012 Olympian. The fearless luchador is the long-time tag team partner of Rey Fenix, the wrestler whom El Grande Americano defeated at WrestleMania 41 by illegally utilizing a steel plate to his advantage.

Ad

Both wrestlers have a beef with Gable and Americano, which can potentially lead to The Lucha Brothers making their debut as a tag team unit in World Wrestling Entertainment. If one of The Creed Brothers dresses up as El Grande Americano and teams with American Made's Chad Gable, it would provide a comedic moment that could be pointed to as supposedly proving that Gable and Grande are different people.

#5. El Grande Americano vs. El Generico?

Sami Zayn appears locked in a high-profile storyline involving Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman. However, some wrestling fans online have been calling for the return of ROH legend El Generico to fight the villainous luchador who hails from a body of water. Generico is a former gimmick of Zayn that has never carried over to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

WWE's current creative direction indicates that Zayn will be involved in serious angles with top-tier stars going forward. But there's always the chance the company could pivot to a more light-hearted narrative featuring the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion at some future date. If that turns out to be the case, plenty of wrestling fans would be delighted to witness the antics of Grande and Generico in a wrestling ring and during backstage segments.

Ad

El Generico vs. El Grande Americano has the potential to go viral. But what if they end up becoming friends? Rather than having a long-term feud, the two luchadores could form a bond. This could result in the pair contending for the World Tag Team Championship currently held by The New Day.

#4. Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano rematch

Ad

El Grande Americano eliminated Fenix from the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Rey had eliminated Gable from the battle royal earlier in the match, making Grande's actions seemingly retaliatory. At WrestleMania Saturday, Americano would get the better of the SmackDown newcomer by using dirty tactics to pick up the win.

Considering the events of last week, it's reasonable to believe that Fenix will want to even the score against Americano. As a result, the WWE Universe could potentially be treated to a future singles match between Fenix and Americano on SmackDown or RAW sometime soon.

Ad

#3. El Grande Americano could challenge for gold in AAA, potentially at Worlds Collide 2025

One of WrestleMania 41's most intriguing surprises was the announcement of WWE's acquisition of the famed Mexican wrestling promotion, Asistencia Asesoría y Administración. The TKO-owned company also announced an NXT/AAA crossover event, which is set to take place on June 7, 2025. That event will be the first Worlds Collide PLE since the official end of NXT UK on September 4, 2022.

Ad

El Grande Americano could capitalize on WWE's newfound partnership by making his presence known in AAA and going after championship gold. Americano could potentially go after the Latin American Title, currently held by El Mesías. If he wins the belt, Grande could proclaim himself the leader of Latin America. If he's ambitious enough, Americano could go after the brand's top champion, Alberto El Patron, and try to become AAA Mega Champion.

Ad

#2. Penta's beef with Chad Gable could lead to a feud with El Grande Americano

Ad

On the April 21 episode of Monday Night RAW, Penta El Zero Miedo dropped Chad Gable. The Olympian's disrespectful words came back to bite him. At the time, Gable wore a shirt that said "El Grande Americano is numero uno," though Chad still hasn't officially revealed himself as the heel luchador.

El Grande Americano could retaliate for Penta's attack on Gable by interfering in El Zero Miedo's match with JD McDonaugh on the upcoming episode of the red brand. Grande could cost Penta the bout with The Judgment Day member, potentially leading to a singles match between the fearless luchador and the wrestler who many believe is Chad Gable wearing a mask.

Ad

Penta defeated Chad Gable during the former AEW star's debut match on RAW earlier this year. The Olympian's defeat and lucha-related problems seemingly triggered Gable to go on a lucha libre quest, ultimately leading to the introduction of El Grande Americano. Gable's frustrations with luchadores appear to be the kayfabe reason for Grande's existence.

A future singles match could be in the works for Penta and El Grande Americano. Wrestling fans must tune into Monday Night RAW to see what happens next!

Ad

#1. El Grande Americano could clash with AAA's Vikingo

Expand Tweet

Ad

Right before Grande's match with Fenix at WrestleMania, Americano had a physical confrontation with El Hijo del Vikingo. The longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion, who was in the front row, was shoved by Grande. Vikingo fired back with a kick to the head of his aggressor.

A future in-ring battle between Grande and Vikingo could be one of the main rivalries resulting from WWE's newfound relationship with AAA. The wrestler from The Gulf of America/Mexico appears to have unfinished business with the 28-year-old luchador, and it's possible that wrestling fans could see them clash at Worlds Collide or on a future episode of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brian Dunlop Brian Dunlop is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily curating WWE features. He has a Bachelor's degree in English and Political Science from CUNY Queens College and has been a wrestling fan for over two decades.



Brian’s lifelong love for the sport led him to pursue a career in content writing, starting in 2016. He has 8 years of experience working for renowned organizations like Valnet and COED Media Group. To ensure his articles are reliable and accurate, he does hours of research every day. During his time with TheSportster, Brian has edited thousands of articles about pro wrestling.



Brian’s favorite pro wrestler is Mick Foley. He is fond of the Hall of Famer’s oratory skills and ability to create memorable moments inside the squared circle with his character work. Foley’s autobiographies played a crucial role in Brian’s decision to become a writer.



If given a chance to book a WWE program, Brian would work on a storyline leading to Logan Paul battling Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 42.



Besides creating pro wrestling content, Brian loves playing video games, going to the gym, and honing his creative writing skills. Know More