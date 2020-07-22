5 possible opponents for Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam

The WWE Championship match at SummerSlam is one of the biggest matches in the WWE calendar. Legendary WWE Championship matches at SummerSlam include The Rock vs Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Undertaker, John Cena vs Daniel Bryan and many more.This year, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre looks to add his name to those historic match ups.

So, who could the contender to the throne at this year's SummerSlam event be?

Drew McIntyre certainly has a plethora of opponents that he could potentially face at the biggest event of the summer. Let's take a closer look at who The Scottish Psychopath could defend his WWE Championship against at SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Could there be a WrestleMania 36 rematch at SummerSlam?

Brock Lesnar not been seen on WWE programming since The Beast was defeated by Drew McIntyre in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, losing his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the process.

Post-WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre has been on the roll of his career. Picking up victories over the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and others, the current WWE Champion has a tonne of momentum.

However, Drew McIntyre has been vocal about his achievement of vanquishing The Beast at WrestleMania in April. Brock Lesnar's signature skull logo, with a sword piercing it, can be seen on Drew McIntyre's titantron as the WWE Champion makes his entrance every single week on RAW.

Pandemic aside, it is only a matter of time before Brock Lesnar once again returns to WWE and competes inside of a WWE ring. Many WWE fans are speculating that the time and place of Brock Lesnar's return will be SummerSlam inside of the WWE Performance Center.

Could SummerSlam bare witness to a WrestleMania 36 rematch? Could The Beast be out for redemption against the man who slayed him at the showcase of immortals in April?