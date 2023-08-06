5 possible opponents for Logan Paul after his big win at SummerSlam 2023

Logan Paul defeated Ricochet in a solid opener at Summerslam 2023. The Maverick won the match with the help of brass knuckles. Paul received the foreign object from his manager, Jeff, while he was lying on the apron to recuperate from exhaustion.

With the SummerSlam 2023 victory, Logan Paul took his win-loss record to 3-7 in WWE. The social media megastar’s first pro wrestling win came in the tag team match with The Miz against Rey Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

His second win was against the A-Lister himself at SummerSlam 2022. Logan Paul is expected to take a break from WWE following his latest match. He might make his in-ring return in the buildup to a big premium live event such as Crown Jewel to kick off a new feud.

With that in mind, here are five possible opponents for the Maverick to feud after his big win at SummerSlam 2023:

#5. Seth Rollins could feud with Logan Paul over world title

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul had a terrific match at WrestleMania 38. The Maverick interviewed the Visionary for an episode of Impaulsive several weeks ago. Paul even teased going after Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Triple H could book the two in a title program on WWE RAW. Paul was promised a title win when he re-signed with the sports and entertainment juggernaut several months ago. He could go after the holder of the world title.

#4. LA Knight needs a big feud after SummerSlam 2023

LA Knight and Logan Paul have crossed paths in the ring before. The two were part of the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake premium live event on July 1, 2023. They also had a heated promo battle in the buildup to the event.

Paul could feud with Knight after he returns to WWE from his expected break. WWE had apparently planted the seeds for this feud before Money in the Bank. Knight also doesn’t have an opponent, and he could get his next big feud in the form of a social media sensation.

#3. John Cena hasn't had a match since WrestleMania 39

Paul revealed that he texted Triple H after his epic performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The Maverick asked the Game to book him into a match against John Cena. For whatever reason, WWE didn’t move forward with the match at WrestleMania 39.

That doesn’t mean the match cannot happen. Triple H could still book the two superstars into a feud, provided Cena gets a break from his Hollywood commitments to take on the young and brash social media megastar at a future premium live event.

#2. Rey Mysterio will need an opponent after return from injury

Rey Mysterio has been involved in multiple high-profile matches in his legendary pro wrestling career. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently out of action with an injury he suffered during his match against Santos Escobar on an episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion could be Logan Paul’s next opponent after his big win at SummerSlam 2023.

They could kick off a program as soon as Mysterio returns from his injury. Though he’d have to finish his storyline with Escobar first.

#1. Edge needs a proper send-off

Edge will celebrate his 25 years in WWE in two weeks’ time. The Rated-R Superstar will appear live on the August 18, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown in his hometown of Canada to celebrate his legendary career.

WWE could use this opportunity to set up a feud between the Hall of Famer and Logan Paul. Edge is in the twilight of his career, and he could help put over Paul by squaring off him in a retirement match.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here