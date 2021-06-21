5 possible opponents for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley during the summer of 2021

Bobby Lashley ended WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 with his hand raised as he defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship inside the dreaded structure.

As a result, McIntyre can no longer challenge for the title as long as Lashley is holding it. This has led to some excitement for RAW, as we will get a fresh match on the top of the card in preparation for the return of live crowds. The All-Mighty WWE Champion has an intriguing summer ahead.

Bobby Lashley will most likely defend the WWE Title at Money in the Bank, before possibly heading into SummerSlam with the gold. From obvious megastars to a few current names, quite a few opponents could feasibly step up to face him in front of the returning fans.

These Superstars may take Lashley on at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam or possibly the pay-per-view after that. Either way, it looks like Monday Night RAW will see some improvements very shortly.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could possibly challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship during the summer of 2021. Who would you like to see Lashley face next? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below.

#5 Brock Lesnar may return to give Bobby Lashley his dream match at SummerSlam

Let's start with the obvious choice to face Bobby Lashley this summer - Brock Lesnar.

While he has not been on WWE programming since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, The Beast could return at any point once the fans are back. Lesnar has reportedly been in talks with the company, which is an encouraging sign for Lashley's SummerSlam match.

The All-Mighty has repeatedly mentioned his desire to face Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring and now seems like the perfect time to book it. Lashley is on top of the world, having beaten McIntyre multiple times. A match between him and Lesnar would be one of the biggest box office attractions in WWE today.

It is fitting for a grand stage like SummerSlam, which may be even bigger than WrestleMania this year. However, if The Beast does not return in the coming months to face Bobby Lashley, several other names can take on The All-Mighty WWE Champion over the summer.

