5 Possible reasons why Vince McMahon doesn't want Brock Lesnar to cash-in anytime soon

Why Brock Lesnar didn't cash-in his contract. Let's find out.

Brock Lesnar won the Money in the Bank contract in May and since then, he has been teasing cashing it in. At first, we thought Lesnar would cash-in on Monday Night Raw but then, he promised to do the same at Super ShowDown, but unfortunately, Paul Heyman’s stumble took the opportunity from him.

The Beast is yet to comment on his cash-in but it’s possible that he would provide a statement soon. Whenever Lesnar tried to cash-in, something obstructed him. He could have beat Seth Rollins on Raw when he beat him up but didn’t. He waited until the Saudi Arabian show to cash-in but failed to do so, thanks to Heyman’s stumble. Now the question remains: why didn’t Lesnar cash-in his contract?

Here are five possible reasons why Vince McMahon could be preventing him from cashing in.

#5 He doesn’t want Lesnar to lose his briefcase clean

Will someone cost Lesnar his briefcase

For the past two years, WWE wasted its Money in the Bank winners. First, it was Baron Corbin and then Braun Strowman. Both of these Superstars could have had a great title reign but for some reason, WWE didn’t feel the need to put a belt on them.

As per WrestleVotes, WWE planned Lesnar to fail his cash-in at Super ShowDown but the belt didn’t ring an thus, he is still Mr. Money in the Bank.

Maybe Vince wants Lesnar to keep the briefcase and not lose it clean. Corbin and Strowman’s failed cash-in(s) hurt them a lot and the Chairman of WWE would never want it to happen with Lesnar. Though he could still lose his briefcase because of outside interference. Someone like Drew McIntyre or Lars Sullivan could come out to interrupt The Beast while he cashes-in. But, to make this happen, WWE needs to get the storytelling part done.

