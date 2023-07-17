5 possible roles for Bayley in WWE while she recovers from injury

At a recent live event held in Salisbury, Maryland, Bayley suffered an injury during a Fatal Four-way match for the WWE Women's Championship. Referee Jessika Carr threw up the "X" symbol, indicating that The Role Model had legitimately hurt her knee.

Following the show, Bayley reassured her fans through her Twitter account that she was alright. It appears that the Damage CTRL leader will not be sidelined from in-ring competition for long. So there are chances that the company might continue using her on television while she recovers. With that in mind, let's explore five potential roles Bayley can take on during her injury rehab.

#5 Bayley could be the manager of IYO SKY

Bayley and IYO SKY are both members of the Damage CTRL faction. In recent weeks, fans have witnessed The Role Model's attempts to influence SKY's Money in the Bank cash-in. While the former women's champion is recovering from her injury, she could serve as her stablemate's ringside manager for a short period.

IYO SKY currently holds the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. Hence, it will be intriguing to see if Bayley supports the Japanese star in her quest to become a champion. However, given the recent tensions between the two, it is also possible that The Role Model may intentionally sabotage The Genius of the Sky's cash-in attempt.

#4 Part-time commentator role

Besides her impressive in-ring skills, Bayley is known for her entertaining trash-talking abilities, particularly when mocking Michael Cole. Fans have enjoyed their past interactions, and the company could capitalize on it to create a compelling storyline.

Considering The Role Model's popularity and her ability to engage the audience, there is a possibility that she could take on the role of a commentator on the blue brand. The potential trio of Wade Barrett, Cole, and the Damage CTRL leader would undoubtedly provide entertainment for viewers every week.

#3 Making appearances in NXT

Bayley is a former NXT Women's Champion

During her recovery, the Damage CTRL leader could appear on the company's third brand. Her presence on Tuesday nights would likely result in a significant increase in viewership for NXT.

The Role Model could participate in various segments and storylines to help elevate numerous NXT talents. This strategy has been implemented in the past, with top names like Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day appearing on the white-and-gold brand.

The multi-time women's champion's potential involvement in NXT could benefit both parties in the coming weeks.

#2 Continue to build her feud with Shotzi

On a recent episode of SmackDown, the Damage CTRL leader competed against Zelina Vega and emerged victorious. However, after the match, a video segment featuring Shotzi was played on the titantron, where she was seen shaving off her hair. This development left the heel duo shaken and terrified.

During her time away from in-ring competition, The Role Model could appear in pre-taped segments to build her feud with Shotzi. These video packages would generate hype and anticipation for their eventual match.

#1 Special guest referee in IYO SKY's matches

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you think Bayley will hurt or help IYO SKY's chances of having a successful cash in?

One potential role for The Role Model could be that of a special guest referee in matches, particularly those involving IYO SKY. This would allow her to support and assist SKY in gaining momentum leading up to her eventual Money in the Bank cash-in.

If the Damage CTRL leader somehow serves as a special guest referee in a Women's Championship match, it could be advantageous for IYO SKY if she plans to cash in her contract. The Role Model being the match official could potentially help create a favorable situation for The Genius of the Sky to successfully capture the title.

